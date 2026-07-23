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Corn Extending Gains Early on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Green corn field at sunset by lamyai via Adobe Stock
Green corn field at sunset by lamyai via Adobe Stock

Corn price action is extending the rally, with contracts up another 2 to 3 cents on Thursday morning. Futures rallied 8 to 9 1/2 cents into the Wednesday close, holding within 2 cents of the intraday highs across most contracts. Deferred contracts were fractionally to 4 ½ cents higher. Open interest was up another 6,945 contracts on Wednesday, implying new buying interest. Spillover support from wheat was supportive. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 10 1/2 cents at $4.31 1/2.

EIA’s weekly Petroleum Status Report showed ethanol production back up 54,000 bpd in the week of 7/17 after the previous drop, to 1.094 million bpd. Stocks were up just 90,000 barrels in that week to 24.481 million barrels. Exports were back up 77,000 bpd to 158,000 bpd, with refiner inputs of ethanol rising 32,000 bpd to 938,000 bpd.

Export Sales data will be out this morning, with traders looking for between 400,000 and 800,000 MT of old crop corn sales in the week of July 16, New crop is estimated in a range of 400,000 to 800,000 MT according to a Reuters poll of analysts. 

The 7-day QPF from NOAA showed a band of 1 to 2 inches of rain in parts of KS and MO, as well as OH in the next week. The Dakotas, MN, WI, IA, IL, and IN remain on the drier side, with less than 0.5 inches expected.

Brazil’s ANEC estimate the country’s corn exports in July at 3.7 MMT, a slight improvement over last week’s estimate of 3.44 MMT. 

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.62, up 9 1/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.31 1/2, up 10 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.84 3/4, up 9 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $5.00 1/4, up 9 1/4 cents, currently up 3 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.35 3/8, up 10 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 486-0 +1-2 +0.26%
Corn
ZCZ26 486-0 +1-2 +0.26%
Corn
ZCU26 462-4 +0-4 +0.11%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.5061 +0.0125 +0.28%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.3208 +0.0062 +0.14%
US Corn Price Idx

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