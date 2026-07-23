Dominion Energy Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Richmond, Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) produces and distributes energy products. Valued at $61.4 billion by market cap, the company offers natural gas and electric energy transmission, gathering, and storage solutions. The company provides electricity and natural gas to 7.5 million customers in 18 states. The leading energy company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 before the market opens on Friday, Jul. 31.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect D to report a profit of $0.78 per share on a diluted basis, up 4% from $0.75 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

For the full year, analysts expect D to report EPS of $3.58, up 4.7% from $3.42 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 6.4% year over year to $3.81 in fiscal 2027.

D stock has outperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.9% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 21.5% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 8% gains over the same time frame.

On May 1, D shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.95 beat Wall Street expectations of $0.89. The company’s revenue was $5 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $4.3 billion. D expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.45 to $3.69.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on D stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, two advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and 15 give a “Hold.” While D currently trades above its mean price target of $70, the Street-high price target of $79 suggests an upside potential of 11.1%.