ADBE Stock Alert: Adobe Doubles Down on AI With Topaz Labs Acquisition

The Adobe logo on a smartphone screen by filins via Adobe Stock

Adobe (ADBE) stock is in the spotlight on June 25 after the software giant announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, a pioneer in AI-powered photo and video enhancements.

The news arrives at a time when ADBE’s relative strength index (RSI) sits in the late 20s, signaling oversold conditions that often trigger a relief rally.

At the time of writing, Adobe shares are down more than 40% versus the start of this year.

Significance of Topaz Labs Deal for Adobe Stock

The Topaz Labs acquisition signals a major expansion of Adobe’s artificial intelligence ecosystem, given that the Emmy Award-winning firm is broadly celebrated among photographers and filmmakers for its elite AI enhancement tools.

Topaz Labs specializes in sharpening details, removing noise, upscaling resolution, and restoring archival footage, capabilities ADBE intends to integrate across its signature Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro, alongside its proprietary Firefly AI models.

The transaction directly targets the growing hybrid creator workflow, where real-world raw imagery is blended with generative AI assets, requiring seamless, professional-grade visual unification.

Note that ADBE shares have a history of closing both July and August in the green, a seasonal trend that improves their appeal for the near term.

Topaz Acquisition Counters AI Disruption Fears

Acquiring Topaz Labs could help Adobe counter growing fears that generative AI could render its traditional SaaS tools obsolete.

Crucially, Topaz brings its proprietary Neurostream technology, which optimizes heavy artificial intelligence models to run locally on consumer devices rather than on expensive cloud servers.

This on-device processing power shields Adobe from scaling infrastructure costs while giving millions of users rapid, local workflows, reinforcing ADBE’s capability to lead the AI revolution.

What’s also worth mentioning is that Adobe shares, at about 10x forward earnings, are currently trading at a historic discount.

What’s the Consensus Rating on ADBE Shares?

Despite poor year-to-date performance, Wall Street analysts haven’t thrown in the towel on ADBE stock.

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating on Adobe is currently a “Hold,” the mean price target of about $274 signals potential upside of more than 35% from current levels.