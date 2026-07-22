Cotton Extends Gains on Wednesday

Cotton futures saw gains of 42 to 91 points across most contracts on Wednesday session. Crude oil is up another $2.14 per barrel, with the US dollar index down 0.061.

The NOAA 7-day QPF shows very limited precipitation across much of TX and the southeast for the next week.

The Cotlook A Index was up 35 points on 7/20 at 88.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 3,565 on July 21, with the certified stocks level at 94,235 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 3.52 cents last week to 65.37 cents/lb.

Oct 26 Cotton closed at 79.87, up 91 points,

Dec 26 Cotton closed at 81.11, up 69 points,