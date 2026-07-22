The Trump Administration Just Gave Oklo Stock a Big Boost. Here's What to Know.

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Oklo (OKLO) shares are extending gains on Wednesday following reports that the Santa Clara-headquartered advanced nuclear developer has been selected for a landmark federal initiative. President Donald Trump's administration has partnered with Oklo, Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and X-Energy (XE) on a $200 million program designed to accelerate small modular reactor deployment for AI data centers.

OKLO stock has been a disappointing investment overall in 2026, currently down about 55% versus the start of this year.

What We Know About the New Initiative

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. government has launched a $200 million public-private initiative aimed at streamlining small modular reactor (SMR) development.

The program brings advanced reactor firms like Oklo and X-Energy together with AI behemoths Microsoft and Nvidia to solve the nation’s mounting grid constraints.

As part of this plan, about $60 million will be directed over three years to national laboratories and academic institutions like the University of Texas.

The primary goal is reducing the time, cost, and regulatory friction required to design, license, and construct commercial-scale nuclear reactors dedicated to powering next-gen artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Note that OKLO shares have a history of closing July with a 5.73% gain on average, a seasonal trend that makes them even more attractive to own following the media reports today.

Does It Warrant Buying OKLO Shares Today?

For Oklo, government support stands to address its biggest hurdle: commercial deployment timeline and regulatory approval.

Direct federal coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) promises to expedite Nuclear Regulatory Commission approvals and reduce capital overhead.

All in all, by shortening the ramp-up period to bring its Aurora microreactors online, this initiative will strengthen Oklo's long-term revenue potential and competitive moat in clean energy .

Note that the announcement arrives only weeks before Oklo is set to report its Q2 earnings on Aug. 8.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Oklo?

OKLO stock’s year-to-date selloff hasn’t deterred Wall Street firms from recommending buying.