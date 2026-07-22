Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

The Trump Administration Just Gave Oklo Stock a Big Boost. Here's What to Know.

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
An image of Donald Trump pointing to the crowd in front of an American flag background_ Image by Jonah Elkowitz via Shutterstock_
An image of Donald Trump pointing to the crowd in front of an American flag background_ Image by Jonah Elkowitz via Shutterstock_

Oklo (OKLO) shares are extending gains on Wednesday following reports that the Santa Clara-headquartered advanced nuclear developer has been selected for a landmark federal initiative. President Donald Trump's administration has partnered with Oklo, Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), and X-Energy (XE) on a $200 million program designed to accelerate small modular reactor deployment for AI data centers.

OKLO stock has been a disappointing investment overall in 2026, currently down about 55% versus the start of this year. 

www.barchart.com

What We Know About the New Initiative

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. government has launched a $200 million public-private initiative aimed at streamlining small modular reactor (SMR) development. 

The program brings advanced reactor firms like Oklo and X-Energy together with AI behemoths Microsoft and Nvidia to solve the nation’s mounting grid constraints. 

As part of this plan, about $60 million will be directed over three years to national laboratories and academic institutions like the University of Texas. 

The primary goal is reducing the time, cost, and regulatory friction required to design, license, and construct commercial-scale nuclear reactors dedicated to powering next-gen artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Note that OKLO shares have a history of closing July with a 5.73% gain on average, a seasonal trend that makes them even more attractive to own following the media reports today. 

Does It Warrant Buying OKLO Shares Today?

For Oklo, government support stands to address its biggest hurdle: commercial deployment timeline and regulatory approval.

Direct federal coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) promises to expedite Nuclear Regulatory Commission approvals and reduce capital overhead.

All in all, by shortening the ramp-up period to bring its Aurora microreactors online, this initiative will strengthen Oklo's long-term revenue potential and competitive moat in clean energy.

Note that the announcement arrives only weeks before Oklo is set to report its Q2 earnings on Aug. 8. 

What’s the Consensus Rating on Oklo?

OKLO stock’s year-to-date selloff hasn’t deterred Wall Street firms from recommending buying. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on the small modular reactor firm remains at “Moderate Buy,” with the mean price target of about $82 indicating potential for a more than 85% upside from current levels. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MSFT 390.34 -7.41 -1.86%
Microsoft Corp
NVDA 212.06 +4.77 +2.30%
Nvidia Corp
OKLO 44.50 +0.37 +0.84%
Oklo Inc
XE 16.45 -0.34 -2.03%
X-Energy Inc Cl A

Most Popular News

A concept image showing a lightbulb with planet earth in a mossy green background by Capt_Pic via Shutterstock 1
Bloom Energy Stock Is Very Risky, But This Speculative Trade on BE Is Tantalizing Here
GameStop by The Image Party via Shutterstock 2
GameStop Just Raised Its Stake in eBay to 10% After the Board Rejected Its Takeover Bid. Ryan Cohen Is Preparing for a Bigger Fight.
The CrowdStrike logo on an office building by bluestork via Shutterstock 3
CRWD Short Strangle Could Net $1,045 in a Few Weeks
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Climb as Chipmakers Extend Rebound, Earnings in Focus
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries Could Lift Results. But TSLA Stock Needs More Than Strong EV Sales.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.