Soybean Meal Prices Keep Heading Higher. How to Trade Them at a 9-Week High.

December soybean meal (ZMZ26) futures a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for December soybean meal futures that prices are in an uptrend and have just hit a nine-week high. See, too, at the bottom of the chart that the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is also in a bullish posture, as the blue MACD line is above the red trigger line and both lines are trending up. The meal bulls have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, global grain supplies are tightening due to restricted shipping in war-torn regions, as well as drought and heat in some major grain-growing regions of the world. Domestic demand for soybeans also remains strong.

A move in December meal futures above chart resistance at $330.00 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be $360.00, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at $315.00.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):