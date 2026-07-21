This High-Yield Bank Stock Just Raised Its Dividend by 11%

The Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test cleared all 32 of the largest U.S. banks in late June, even under a worst-case scenario that assumed about $700 billion in loan losses. Despite that scenario, every bank stayed above the minimum capital requirement.

That result quickly led to a wave of dividend increases across the sector, with several banks rolling out double-digit hikes within days. A key metric here is the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which must stay above 4.5%, and many banks showed they had far more capital than needed, even in a downturn.

One of the quickest banks to act was Wells Fargo (WFC). On June 23, the bank confirmed it had completed the stress test and announced plans to raise its third-quarter dividend by 11% , increasing it to $0.50 per share from $0.45, pending board approval.

During the test, Wells Fargo’s CET1 ratio dropped from 10.6% to 9.2% in the stress scenario, still well above the required level. That gap gave the bank enough room to increase its payout, and the size of the hike stands out among peers.

With that kind of capital strength and a fresh dividend increase on the table, is Wells Fargo stepping into a stronger growth phase? Let’s find out.

The Numbers Behind the Payout

Wells Fargo is one of the biggest banks in the U.S., with business lines across consumer banking, commercial lending, and wealth management, so it earns from multiple sources tied to loans and interest rates.

Over the past 52 weeks, WFC stock is up 9% . But shares are also down 6% so far this year as bank stocks adjust to shifting rate expectations and credit trends.

WFC stock trades at about 12.1 times forward earnings , which is a bit above the sector average of 11.4 times. That shows investors are willing to pay a slight premium for its improving performance.

Dividends are a key part of the story. Wells Fargo just raised its quarterly payout by 11% to $0.50 per share, a clear sign of confidence in its earnings and capital position. The stock yields about 2.06%, below the sector average, but the payout ratio is just 24.24%, leaving plenty of room for future increases. Wells Fargo has also now delivered six consecutive years of dividend growth.

Confidence is backed by strong recent results. In the second quarter of 2026 , net interest income came in at $12.32 billion, up 5% year-over-year (YOY), while revenue rose almost 9% to $22.62 billion, beating expectations. Earnings came in at $2 per share, also ahead of estimates. The efficiency ratio improved to 60%, showing better cost control, while tangible book value rose to $46.13 per share, pointing to a solid balance sheet.

Wells Fargo’s Path to Stronger Growth

Wells Fargo is moving into new fee-based businesses, including options clearing, which it plans to launch in the second half of 2026. This is a tough, capital-heavy space long dominated by Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS), but things changed after the Federal Reserve lifted the $1.95 trillion asset cap in June 2025. Since then, Wells Fargo has been hiring and reshaping its trading division to support the move, with market makers expected to start clearing options through its platform.

The bank is also leaning into housing innovation through its partnership with ICON , now serving as a preferred mortgage lender for 3D-printed homes. The goal is to make financing easier while supporting cheaper and faster construction methods. Buyers who qualify can get a 50-basis-point lender credit through Wells Fargo Home Mortgage. This builds on a relationship that started in 2019 and includes support like a $500,000 grant to help develop affordable housing using 3D printing.

At the same time, Wells Fargo is investing more in digital tools to cut costs and grow its customer base. It is rolling out AI tools to improve customer service and automate internal processes, including check handling. The shift is already showing up in usage trends, with 50% of checking accounts opened online in 2025 and mobile users rising by 1.4 million, or 4%, helping the bank run a more efficient and scalable business.

Expectations for Shares and Earnings

Wells Fargo is set to report earnings on Oct. 13, 2026 . For the current quarter ending September, analysts see EPS coming in at $1.84, up more than 6% YOY from $1.73. For the full year, earnings are projected at $7.22 per share, which would be a 15% YOY increase from $6.28.

On April 15, Piper Sandler kept a “Buy” rating and set a $100 price target for WFC stock, pointing to confidence in earnings and efficiency gains. More recently, on July 15, Baird remained cautious with a “Neutral” rating but raised its target to $92 from $85, reflecting improving fundamentals.

Overall, Wall Street leans positive. Based on 26 analysts with coverage, Wells Fargo stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . The average price target of $100.74 suggests potential upside of about 15% from current levels.

Conclusion

Wells Fargo’s 11% dividend hike looks less like a one-off reward and more like a signal of improving earnings power and balance-sheet flexibility. The bank is delivering steady profit growth, tightening efficiency, and opening new fee-driven businesses, all while maintaining a conservative payout ratio that leaves room for further increases. With analysts still leaning moderately bullish and projecting double-digit earnings growth, the setup supports both income and upside. From here, shares are more likely to trend gradually higher than sharply rerate, with gains tied to continued execution and a stable credit environment.