Dollar Strength Weighs on Cocoa Prices

September ICE NY cocoa (CCU26) is down -14 (-0.25%), and September ICE London cocoa #7 (CAU26) is down -1 (-0.02%).

Cocoa prices are under slight pressure today amid a stronger dollar, which is weighing on most commodities. settled sharply higher on Friday as short covering emerged after North American Q2 cocoa grindings unexpectedly increased.

Rising cocoa inventories are bearish for prices. ICE cocoa inventories rose to a 2-year high of 3,249,974 bags last Friday.

Last Thursday, cocoa prices tumbled to 2-week lows on concerns about global demand after the European Cocoa Association reported that Q2 European cocoa grindings fell -4.6% to 316,366 MT, a larger decline than the -1.5% y/y expected and the lowest level for Q2 in 6 years. However, prices recovered after the National Confectioners Association reported that Q2 North American cocoa grindings unexpectedly rose by 7.7% y/y to 109,659 MT, well above expectations of a -1% y/y decline, easing cocoa demand fears. Also, Asian cocoa demand improved after the Cocoa Association of Asia reported that Q2 Asian cocoa grindings rose by +25% y/y to 224,646 MT, well above expectations of +9% y/y.

Signs of larger global cocoa supplies are also negative for cocoa prices. Bloomberg reported last Thursday that Nigerian Jun cocoa exports rose 30% y/y to 18,922 MT.

Cocoa prices have rallied sharply over the past month, with NY cocoa hitting a 6.5-month high and London cocoa hitting a 9.75-month high earlier this month. Heavy rains in the Ivory Coast and Ghana have flooded roads, cutting off farmers’ access to farms and ports and threatening global supplies. Excessive moisture also increases the risk of brown rot disease and black pod disease on cocoa trees, reducing yields and jeopardizing the harvest.

Signs of a recovery in cocoa demand are also bullish for prices after Barry Callebaut AG, the world’s largest cocoa processor, reported last Thursday that fiscal Q3 sales rose by 5.7%, the first increase in more than 2 years.

Cocoa prices also have underlying medium-term support from future weather concerns. On July 8, the US Climate Prediction Center said the El Niño weather pattern that emerged across the equatorial Pacific last month will likely be one of the strongest in more than 75 years. An El Niño typically brings warmer, drier conditions to West Africa, reducing soil moisture, stressing cocoa trees, and lowering yields.

Last Monday’s cumulative data from the Ivory Coast showed that farmers shipped 2.09 MMT of cocoa to ports in the current marketing year (October 1, 2025, through July 12, 2026), up +21% from the same period a year ago.

Cocoa prices have support from early surveys of the 2026/27 Ivory Coast cocoa crop, which show below-average cherelle formation on cocoa trees, signaling a weak outlook for the main cocoa harvest, which begins in September. Early crop assessments show poor pod development and an average estimate of 1.8 MMT for the season starting in September, down -18% from about 2.2 MMT in 2025/26. The markets are awaiting new surveys in July to determine the final size of the cocoa crop.

Cocoa prices were under pressure last month amid signs of abundant supply. On June 11, the Ivory Coast boosted its estimate of cocoa that has reached its ports by more than 260,000 MT so far this season. The Ivory Coast recently said its cocoa production in 2025/26 would fall -10.8% y/y to 1.65 MMT from 1.85 MMT in 2024/25.

Smaller cocoa supplies from Nigeria, the world’s fifth-largest cocoa producer, are supportive for prices. Nigeria’s Cocoa Association projects that Nigerian cocoa production in 2025/26 will fall by -11% y/y to 305,000 MT, from a projected 344,000 MT for the 2024/25 crop year.

In February, Ghana cut the official price it pays its cocoa farmers by nearly 30% for supplies for the 2025/26 growing season. In March, the Ivory Coast also said it would cut cocoa farmers’ pay by 57%, effective for the mid-crop harvest that began in March. The Ivory Coast and Ghana produce more than half of the world’s cocoa.

The outlook for a smaller global cocoa surplus is supportive of cocoa prices. On April 29, StoneX cut its 2026/27 global cocoa surplus estimate to 149,000 MT from a January forecast of 267,000 MT, citing risks to the West African cocoa crop from an expected El Niño weather event. StoneX also cut its 2025/26 global cocoa surplus forecast to 247,000 MT from a January estimate of 287,000 MT.