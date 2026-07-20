What You Need To Know Ahead of Walt Disney's Earnings Release

With a market cap of $169.6 billion , The Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) is a global entertainment leader with diversified operations across film, television, streaming, publishing, and theme parks. Headquartered in Burbank, California, Disney continues to evolve its business structure to align with the rapidly changing media landscape.

Walt Disney is slated to announce its fiscal Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 5. Ahead of this event, analysts expect DIS to report adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share , a growth of 16.8% from $1.61 per share in the year‑ago quarter . It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in each of the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the entertainment company to post adjusted EPS of $6.85, a surge of 15.5% from $5.93 in fiscal 2025 .

Shares of Walt Disney have decreased 20.4% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 19.2% rise and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLC ) 4.4% gain over the same period.

Walt Disney's shares soared 7.5% on May 6 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.57 and revenue rose to $25.17 billion. Investor sentiment was further boosted by management's guidance for 12% adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2026 and double-digit adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2027, supported by 7% revenue growth and 4% growth in total segment operating income during the quarter.

The company also highlighted strong momentum in streaming, with Disney+ positioned as its "digital centerpiece," entertainment SVOD revenue growth accelerating to 13% in Q2, and continued benefits from the integrated Disney+ and Hulu platform in reducing churn.