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What to Expect From NiSource's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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NiSource Inc_ on screen By Timon
NiSource Inc_ on screen By Timon

Merrillville, Indiana-based NiSource Inc. (NI) is an energy holding company that operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company. Valued at $22 billion by market cap, the company provides natural gas to approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers, and also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.5 million customers in various counties in the northern part of Indiana. The leading natural gas distribution company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NI to report a profit of $0.19 per share on a diluted basis, down 13.6% from $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect NI to report EPS of $2.05, up 7.9% from $1.90 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.2% year over year to $2.26 in fiscal 2027.

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NI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14.3% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 9.7% returns over the same time frame.

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On May 6, NI shares closed down by 1.4% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.06 met Wall Street expectations. NI expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.02 to $2.07.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one gives a “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold.” NI’s average analyst price target is $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 45.35 +0.18 +0.40%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,479.64 +21.95 +0.29%
S&P 500 Index
NI 46.09 +0.11 +0.24%
NiSource Inc

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