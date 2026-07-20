What to Expect From NiSource's Next Quarterly Earnings Report

Merrillville, Indiana-based NiSource Inc. (NI) is an energy holding company that operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company. Valued at $22 billion by market cap, the company provides natural gas to approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers, and also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.5 million customers in various counties in the northern part of Indiana. The leading natural gas distribution company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect NI to report a profit of $0.19 per share on a diluted basis, down 13.6% from $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect NI to report EPS of $2.05, up 7.9% from $1.90 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 10.2% year over year to $2.26 in fiscal 2027.

NI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 14.3% during this period. However, it outperformed the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU) 9.7% returns over the same time frame.

On May 6, NI shares closed down by 1.4% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.06 met Wall Street expectations. NI expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.02 to $2.07.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NI stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one gives a “Moderate Buy,” and four suggest a “Hold.” NI’s average analyst price target is $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 11.4% from the current levels.