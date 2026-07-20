Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Rallying Again Out of the Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320
Corn, soybeans - by 12019 via Pixaba__427x320

Corn price action is 7 to 8 cents higher so far on Monday morning after gapping higher on Sunday night. Futures shrugged off the early weakness on Friday to close near the highs of the day, up 2 ¼ to 3 ½ cents across most contracts. September was 5 ¼ cents higher on the week with December up 6 1/2. Open interest was up 9,822 contracts on Friday, suggesting modest new buying. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/4 cents at $4.132.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF updated forecast shows 1- 2 inches expected in much of NE, MO, and parts of Southern/Eastern IA and western IL. Precip is limited in much of the rest of the Corn Belt.

Following USDA’s Export Sales report from Thursday old crop corn sales are now 86.279 MMT That is 102% of USDA’s export projection and ahead of the each of the last 3 years. Actual shipments are 87% of that USDA export projection at 73.058 MMT, head of last year’s 86%. Sales for 2026/27 have accumulated to 6.859 MMT, 14.5% above the same time last year. 

CFTC data released on Friday afternoon showed managed money adding to their a net long in corn futures and options in the week of July 14, adding 30,732 contracts, mainly on more short covering. The net long was at 43,391 contracts as of Tuesday.

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 49% harvested, lagging the 55% pace from last year. The country’s total corn crop is seen at 144.96 MMT for 2026/27 according to Safras & Mercado, a 4.59 MMT increase from the year prior. Buenos Aires Grain Exchange data showed 62% of the Argentina corn crop harvested, below the 80% pace from last year. 

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.44 3/4, up 3 1/4 cents, currently up 7 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.13 1/1, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.67 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 7 3/4 cents

Mar 27 Corn  closed at $4.83, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 8 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.17 1/8, up 3 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 475-6 +8-2 +1.76%
Corn
ZCZ26 475-6 +8-2 +1.76%
Corn
ZCU26 452-2 +7-4 +1.69%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.3812 +0.0822 +1.91%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.2029 +0.0733 +1.77%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Bitcoin, up or down by jantsarik via Shutterstock 1
Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin Treasury Company Strategy Is Falling Apart
Mark Cuban at TechCrunch Disrupt via Wikimedia Commons 2
Mark Cuban Says If You’ve Got $100,000, You’ll Get The ‘Best Guaranteed’ ROI Buying Bulk Toothpaste & Soup — Put the Rest in the Bank, ‘Let It Earn Nothing’
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 3
Micron Stock Is Off 31% From Its High. Why This Could Be the Best Time to Buy.
Image of CEO Elon Musk by Kathy Hutchins via Shutterstock 4
SpaceX Is Back at Its IPO Price. Here Is When I Would Buy It.
AI engineer working on laptop by ART STOCK CREATIVE via Shutterstock 5
This Red-Hot AI Infrastructure Stock Just Made a Game-Changing Move. How to Play NBIS Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.