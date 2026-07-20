What You Need To Know Ahead of News Corporation’s Earnings Release

Valued at $15.6 billion by market cap, News Corporation (NWSA) is a global media and information services company with businesses spanning news publishing, digital real estate, book publishing, and subscription video services. The New York-based company owns a portfolio of well-known brands, including The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, The Times, The Sun, HarperCollins, REA Group, etc.

The global media and information services leader is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. Ahead of the event, analysts expect NWSA to report a profit of $0.20 per share on a diluted basis, up 5.3% from $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters, which is admirable.

For the current year, analysts expect NWSA to report EPS of $0.92, up 3.4% from $0.89 in fiscal 2025. Its EPS is expected to rise 28.3% year over year to $1.18 in fiscal 2027.

NWSA stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 5.8% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLC) 3.7% uptick over the same time frame.

News Corp has lagged the broader market over the past year as investors remain cautious about its long-term fundamentals. Revenue has been largely flat over the past five years, free cash flow margins have remained modest, limiting capital returns and reinvestment, and returns on invested capital have shown little improvement despite ongoing investments.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on NWSA stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall, with all nine analysts covering the stock recommending a "Strong Buy." NWSA’s average analyst price target is $35.91, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 26.3% from the current levels.