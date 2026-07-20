Netflix Crashes to a 52-Week Low After Earnings. Why This Is the Best Time to Buy NFLX Stock.

Netflix (NFLX) came under significant selling pressure following the release of its second-quarter earnings, with the stock falling sharply in pre-market trading and touching a 52-week low. While the market reaction appears severe, the underlying results suggest the long-term investment case remains intact despite several emerging near-term headwinds.

The streaming giant reported second-quarter results that were largely in line with market expectations. Revenue and earnings growth continued to benefit from subscriber expansion, price increases, and rising contributions from its advertising-supported business. Together, these factors highlight the company's ability to diversify its revenue streams while maintaining pricing power in an increasingly competitive streaming market.

Why NFLX Stock Is Falling

Investor sentiment turned negative on NFLX stock after management issued a softer-than-anticipated outlook for the third quarter. For Q3, Netflix expects revenue growth of 11.7%, which missed the Street’s forecast. The cautious guidance raises concerns that revenue and earnings momentum could moderate over the coming quarters. The weaker forecast also fueled questions about whether Netflix can sustain strong subscriber engagement and continue attracting new users as competition intensifies across the streaming industry.

Another factor weighing on investor confidence is the company's decision to reduce the frequency of its engagement disclosures. Beginning in 2027, Netflix plans to report engagement metrics annually instead of twice a year. The timing has sparked speculation that viewing engagement may be slowing. However, there is no definitive evidence supporting that conclusion.

Additionally, Netflix faces a more challenging growth backdrop in the second half of the year. The company is set to lap a particularly strong performance from the corresponding period last year, creating demanding year-over-year (YoY) comparisons.

Why Netflix Could Be an Attractive Long-Term Investment

Netflix's recent share price weakness has raised concerns, but the pullback could be a buying opportunity. While Netflix faces short-term challenges, its underlying fundamentals remain robust, supported by expanding revenue streams, sustained subscriber momentum, and improving profitability.

The company's long-term growth thesis continues to be driven by multiple structural catalysts. Subscription revenue remains the primary earnings engine, benefiting from steady membership growth and price increases. At the same time, Netflix's advertising-supported business is emerging as a meaningful incremental driver of revenue, diversifying its monetization strategy beyond traditional subscriptions.

Importantly, management continues to report healthy subscriber acquisition and retention trends, indicating that recent pricing actions have not materially affected customer demand. User engagement has also remained resilient despite heightened competition for viewer attention. During the first half of 2026, total viewing hours increased 2% YoY, an improvement from the 1.5% growth recorded in 2025.

Looking ahead, the company's content strategy remains a significant competitive advantage. Engagement trends are likely to remain healthy, supported by a robust content pipeline in the second half of the year. Beyond its traditional strengths in original series and films, Netflix is broadening its content portfolio through initiatives such as video podcasts and live sports programming, thereby expanding its appeal to a wider audience.

The company's growing investment in live sports is particularly noteworthy. Netflix recently expanded its partnership with the NFL, securing a premium lineup of games. These high-profile events have the potential to attract new subscribers, increase viewing time, and enhance advertising inventory, strengthening both engagement and monetization.

Overall, a diverse and compelling content library improves subscriber retention, enhances the company's pricing power, and positions Netflix well to implement future subscription price increases while commanding higher advertising rates.

With multiple growth levers in place, Netflix appears well-positioned to deliver durable earnings growth, which supports its investment case.

The Bottom Line

Netflix faces growing competition and near-term growth challenges, but the long-term outlook remains intact. The company expects double-digit revenue growth in 2026, driven by continued subscriber gains, pricing power, and a rapidly expanding advertising business. Management also reaffirmed that ad revenue is on track to double to roughly $3 billion this year. Meanwhile, the recent pullback in Netflix shares has made the stock's valuation more compelling.

Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic, with analysts maintaining a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on NFLX stock.