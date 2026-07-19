Elon Musk Says If SpaceX Accomplishes Its Goals, ‘It Will Be Worth More Than The Rest of Earth’ — Though He’s Also Said ‘Money Will Stop Being Relevant’

Trying to predict Elon Musk’s vision of the future can feel like reading the last chapter before the rest of the book has been written. One day he’s talking about a company becoming more valuable than the planet. The next, he’s suggesting money itself may eventually lose its importance.

The apparent contradiction surfaced on July 9, when the SpaceX (SPCX) CEO responded to a user on X who questioned the company’s multibillion-dollar AI compute partnership with Anthropic.

“You don’t seem to understand that SpaceX will be worth more than the rest of Earth if we accomplish our goals,” Musk wrote.

The comment quickly spread across social media, not least because it dwarfed even the loftiest corporate valuations. SpaceX’s market capitalization climbed above $2 trillion following its June 2026 initial public offering (IPO), but Musk wasn’t talking about the next earnings report. He was describing a future where the company underpins much of humanity’s economic infrastructure.

At first glance, though, the statement seemed to clash with something else Musk has said.

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Around the time of SpaceX’s IPO, entrepreneur Peter Diamandis asked Musk about the long-term implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. Rather than focusing on wealth, Musk argued that wealth itself could become a less meaningful concept.

“I think money will stop being relevant at some point in the future,” he said.

Musk explained that AI and robots could eventually create so much abundance that “the output of goods and services will exceed the supply of money,” creating persistent deflation and reducing the importance of traditional currency.

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Diamandis couldn’t help but point out the irony. Musk had just become the world’s first trillionaire through SpaceX’s IPO.

“Yeah, pretty much,” Musk replied.

Those comments may sound incompatible, but they’re rooted in the same idea.

Value Beyond Dollars

Musk has repeatedly argued that, while money may become less important, physical constraints won’t disappear.

“There will still be constraints on power like electricity and mass,” he has said.

That philosophy helps explain why SpaceX has expanded its ambitions beyond rockets. The company is developing Starmind, a proposed constellation of AI-focused satellites designed to deliver massive computing capacity from orbit while harnessing abundant solar energy in space. Early prototypes are targeted for 2027.

Viewed through that lens, Musk’s claim that SpaceX could one day be worth more than the rest of Earth isn’t necessarily about its stock price.

It’s control of infrastructure — energy, computing power, and access to space — that he believes could define the next economic era if traditional money becomes less central.

Skeptics Have Heard Big Predictions Before

Even by Musk’s standards, this is an extraordinary claim.

SpaceX has continued investing heavily since its blockbuster IPO, while ambitious timelines across Musk’s companies have often slipped. Critics also point to similar forecasts he made about Tesla (TSLA) in 2022, when he suggested the automaker could eventually be worth more than Apple (AAPL) and Saudi Aramco combined.

Whether SpaceX ultimately reaches anything close to the future Musk envisions remains an open question.

What isn’t in doubt is the consistency of his thinking. In Musk’s view, becoming “worth more than the rest of Earth” and living in a world where money matters less aren’t competing ideas. They’re different chapters of the same vision — one where energy, computing power, and space infrastructure become the assets that matter most.