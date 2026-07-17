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Hogs Look at Friday, Pork Continues Climb Above $100

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay
Piglets Sleeping Next to Each Other by Roy Buri via Pixabay

Lean hog futures posted 20 to 60 cent gains in most contracts, with August down a nickel.  Open interest was down 2,966 contracts, suggesting some shorts covering. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $100.26 on Thursday afternoon, down 40 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 73 cents higher on July 14 at $94.60. 

Weekly Export Sales data showed 21,572 MT of pork sold for 2026 in the week ending on 7/9, rebounding from last week. Mexico was the top buyer of 9,100 MT, with 7,100 MT to Japan. Shipments were pegged at 25,221 MT, a calendar year low.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 96 cents higher in the Thursday afternoon report, at $102.42. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 479,000 head, with the weekly total at 1.879 million head. That is 15,000 head below the week prior and 12,162 head above the same week last year.

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $100.275, down $0.050,

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $86.925, up $0.200

Dec 26 Hogs  closed at $77.950, up $0.575,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEV26 86.925s +0.200 +0.23%
Lean Hogs
HEQ26 100.275s -0.050 -0.05%
Lean Hogs
HEZ26 77.950s +0.575 +0.74%
Lean Hogs

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