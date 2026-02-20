Coffee Prices Consolidate Recent Losses

Coffee in a cup on a background of coffee beans by Zadorozhnyi Viktor via Shutterstock

May arabica coffee (KCK26) today is up +0.60 (+0.21%), and May ICE robusta coffee (RMK26) is down -19 (-0.52%).

Coffee prices are mixed today as they consolidate above Thursday's significant lows. Dollar weakness today has prompted some short covering in coffee futures.

Coffee prices have been under pressure over the past 3 weeks, with arabica falling to a 15-month low and robusta falling to a 6.25-month low on Thursday as signs of a bumper Brazilian coffee crop have improved the global supply outlook. On February 5, Conab, Brazil's crop forecasting agency, said that Brazil's 2026 coffee production will climb by +17.2% y/y to a record 66.2 million bags, with arabica production up +23.2% y/y to 44.1 million bags and robusta production up +6.3% y/y to 22.1 million bags.

Also, sufficient rain in Brazil has improved the outlook for the country's coffee crop. Last Monday, Somar Meteorologia reported that Brazil's largest arabica coffee-growing area, Minas Gerais, received 72.6 mm of rain during the week ended February 6, or 113% of the historical average.

Soaring coffee exports from Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, are bearish for robusta prices. On February 6, Vietnam's National Statistics Office reported that Vietnam's Jan coffee exports surged +38.3% y/y to 198,000 MT. Vietnam's 2025 coffee exports jumped by +17.5% y/y to 1.58 MMT. Also, Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee production is projected to climb +6% y/y to a 4-year high of 1.76 MMT (29.4 million bags).

The recovery in ICE coffee inventories is negative for prices. ICE-monitored arabica inventories fell to a 1.75-year low of 396,513 bags on November 18, but recovered to a 3.25-month high of 461,829 bags on January 7. Also, ICE robusta coffee inventories fell to a 13-month low of 4,012 lots on December 10 but recovered to a 2-month high of 4,662 lots on January 26.

On the positive side for coffee, Brazil's Trade Ministry reported on February 5 that Brazil's Jan coffee exports fell -42.4% y/y to 141,000 MT.

Smaller coffee supplies from Colombia, the world's second-largest arabica producer, are supportive of prices, following the National Federation of Coffee Growers' report that January coffee production fell -34% y/y to 893,000 bags.

As a bearish factor, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) on November 7 reported that global coffee exports for the current marketing year (Oct-Sep) fell -0.3% y/y to 138.658 million bags.

The USDA's Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS) bi-annual report on December 18 projected that world coffee production in 2025/26 will increase by +2.0% y/y to a record 178.848 million bags, with a -4.7% decrease in arabica production to 95.515 million bags and a +10.9% increase in robusta production to 83.333 million bags. FAS forecasted that Brazil's 2025/26 coffee production will decline by -3.1% y/y to 63 million bags and that Vietnam's 2025/26 coffee output will rise by 6.2% y/y to a 4-year high of 30.8 million bags. FAS forecasts that 2025/26 ending stocks will fall by -5.4% to 20.148 million bags from 21.307 million bags in 2024/25.

