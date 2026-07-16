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NVDA Stock Alert: What to Know as Nvidia Launches New AI Model

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Nvidia (NVDA) shares inched lower on Thursday even after the company’s chief executive Jensen Huang showcased a new AI model dubbed “Cosmos 3 Edge” during a high-profile visit to Japan. 

Cosmos 3 Edge is an advanced model designed to help robotics and vision AI agents navigate and engage with the physical world in real time. 

The announcement arrives at a time when Nvidia stock is grappling with a broader selloff in AI hardware names. At the time of writing, it’s down some 12% versus its year-to-date high. 

www.barchart.com

What We Know About Nvidia’s Expansion in Japan

Nvidia is assembling a powerhouse alliance with local industrial heavyweight like Fujitsu, Hitachi, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries. 

Additionally, the company announced a partnership with Noetra to deploy a massive Vera Rubin AI factory loaded with 27,500 state-of-the-art GPUs. 

This positions Nvidia as a tech partner in Japan’s next wave of AI-driven industrial modernization.

For investors, therefore, the muted reaction in NVDA shares on July 16 reflects a broader rotation out of artificial intelligence hardware names, not a flaw in the Cosmos 3 Edge announcement or the company’s fundamentals at large.

Why Cosmos 3 Edge Is Bullish for NVDA Shares

The Cosmos 3 Edge rollout highlight a critical transition. Nvidia is shifting from purely generative, cloud-based software into the highly lucrative physical AI and edge-computing sectors. 

By embedding its specialized platforms, like the BioNeMo toolkit, into heavy industry and pharma giants, Nvidia is building a sticky, high-margin software ecosystem that will unlock its next leg of structural growth.

Despite recent weakness, the derivatives market remains bullish as ever on NVDA shares.

The upper price on options contracts expiring mid-October is currently set at roughly $237, which translates to potential upside of nearly 15% from current levels. 

Nvidia Remains a ‘Buy’ Among Wall Street Firms

Investors could also take heart in the fact that Wall Street continues to recommend owning NVDA stock for the long term. 

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Nvidia remains at “Strong Buy,” with the mean price target of nearly $303 indicating potential for another 47% rally from here. 

Note that NVDA also currently pays a small dividend yield of 0.48%. 

www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NVDA 207.05 -5.45 -2.56%
Nvidia Corp

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