How to Play Cognizant Stock After a Major IBM-Driven Sell-Off

The market has a habit of connecting dots – sometimes a little too quickly. This time, one earnings warning was all it took to change the mood on Wall Street, sending shockwaves across the entire IT services and consulting space. After International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) delivered a disappointing preliminary second-quarter update, investors did not just punish the tech giant. They rushed to sell other consulting names as well, betting that the same pressures could ripple across the industry.

IBM said its preliminary second-quarter revenue and earnings would come in below Wall Street’s expectations after customers unexpectedly redirected spending in late June toward servers, storage, and memory infrastructure instead of software and consulting projects. That shift, coupled with softer infrastructure performance and industry-wide cybersecurity disruptions, was enough to spark a broad sell-off.

Investors quickly assumed the weakness was not unique to IBM. If enterprise clients were delaying consulting engagements and reprioritizing technology budgets, other consulting firms could feel the pressure too. That fear spilled over to stocks like Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), which tumbled alongside the broader consulting sector despite reporting nothing company-specific.

But markets often react first and ask questions later. Was Cognizant simply caught in the crossfire of IBM’s disappointing update, or does the sell-off point to deeper challenges for the company? More importantly, has the pullback created a buying opportunity, or is there more downside ahead?

About Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock

Headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey, Cognizant has been one of the world’s leading IT services and consulting companies. With a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, the company helps enterprises modernize their operations through digital transformation, offering services across consulting, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, engineering, and enterprise technology. Its deep relationships with large global clients have made it a key player in the IT services industry for decades.

Even so, that strong business profile has not shielded the stock from a brutal downturn. Cognizant’s shares have been caught in the broader sell-off across the IT services sector as companies pull back on discretionary technology spending and enterprises adopt a more cautious approach to large consulting projects. Plus, investors remain concerned that the rapid rise of generative AI could disrupt the traditional outsourcing and IT services business model.

Those concerns have weighed heavily on the stock. CTSH is down 41.13% over the past 52 weeks and has plunged 46.9% year-to-date (YTD). The stock has also lost roughly half its value since reaching its 52-week high of $87.03 in January 2026. Selling pressure remained evident over the past month, with shares falling 13.7%.

However, the technical picture is beginning to show early signs of stabilization. CTSH has gained 1.5% over the last five trading sessions, while buying volumes have started to improve. The 14-day RSI sits at 47.54, indicating the stock is approaching neutral territory after being oversold. Meanwhile, the MACD line has crossed above the signal line, and the histogram has turned positive, suggesting bearish momentum may be fading and a near-term recovery could be starting if buyers continue to step in.

From a valuation standpoint, Cognizant looks considerably cheaper than it has in years. CTSH stock currently trades at just 7.58 times forward adjusted price-to-earnings and 0.92 times sales, which are both below the sector’s average and Cognizant’s own five-year valuation multiples.

There’s another reason investors may find the stock appealing – its dividend. Cognizant has raised its payout for six consecutive years and currently offers an annual dividend of $1.32 per share, translating to a healthy 3.07% annualized yield. The company paid its latest quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share in May.

A Snapshot of Cognizant Technology’s Q1 Results

Cognizant started fiscal 2026 with a healthy first quarter, showing steady growth across both its top and bottom lines. Q1 results were reported on April 29, with revenue rising 5.8% year-over-year (YOY) to $5.4 billion, matching Wall Street’s expectations. Adjusted EPS grew 13.8% annually to $1.40, comfortably ahead of analysts’ forecast.

Also, the company’s margins improved. Adjusted operating income increased 6.6% YOY to $843 million. The only weak spot in an otherwise solid quarter was free cash flow, which declined nearly 50% YOY to $198 million.

Perhaps the biggest highlight was Cognizant’s strong demand pipeline. First-quarter bookings jumped 21% YOY, marking one of the company’s best booking performances in recent years. The company signed seven large contracts worth at least $100 million each, including one mega deal valued at more than $500 million. And, management noted that the total value of its large deals increased by more than 70% compared to the same quarter last year, signaling healthy demand from enterprise customers.

Executives believe Cognizant’s growing AI capabilities are becoming a key differentiator. The company said its AI builder strategy, industry expertise, and broad partner network are helping clients bridge the “AI Velocity Gap” by turning AI investments into tangible business results rather than just experimentation.

Looking ahead, investors will be watching Cognizant’s second-quarter results, scheduled for release before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29. Management expects Q2 revenue to land between $5.45 billion and $5.52 billion, representing YOY growth of 3.8% to 5.3%. For fiscal 2026, the company projects revenue of $22.1 billion to $22.6 billion, or growth of 4.8% to 7.3%, while adjusted EPS is expected to come in between $5.63 and $5.77, representing annual growth of 7% to 9%.

Meanwhile, analysts monitoring the company remain optimistic, predicting Q2 revenue around $5.5 billion, while EPS is anticipated to rise by 5.3% YOY to $1.38. Looking further ahead to fiscal 2026, profit is expected to be around $5.70 per share, up 8% YOY, before surging another 8.8% annually to $6.20 per share in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Cognizant Stock?

Despite the recent sell-off, analysts have not lost confidence in Cognizant. CTSH stock currently carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating. Among 28 analysts covering the stock, 10 recommend a “Strong Buy,” one gives a “Moderate Buy,” and 17 analysts are playing it safe, advising a “Hold.”

The average price target of $62.92 represents potential upside of 40.6%. Meanwhile, the Street-High target of $88 suggests the stock could rise as much as 96.7% from current levels.