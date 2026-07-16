A $3 Billion Reason to Buy Tower Semiconductor Stock Here

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) is making one of the biggest investments in its history, and it could significantly strengthen the company’s long-term growth outlook. The specialty chip foundry plans to invest $3 billion to expand its manufacturing footprint in Japan, supported by $1 billion in grants from the Japanese government. The dual-track expansion will boost production of silicon photonics, silicon-germanium, and advanced packaging technologies that are increasingly critical for artificial intelligence (AI) , data centers , optical networking, and next-generation communications.

The first phase of the project will convert Tower’s Arai facility into a 300mm silicon photonics manufacturing plant, with full operations expected by the fourth quarter of 2027, while the second phase involves constructing a new 300mm fabrication facility in Japan.

Management believes the investment will materially expand capacity and position the company to capture accelerating demand from AI infrastructure customers. Reflecting that confidence, Tower raised its 2028 financial outlook, while investors welcomed the announcement, sending TSEM shares higher, underscoring Wall Street’s optimism about the company’s long-term growth prospects.

About Tower Semiconductor Stock

Tower Semiconductor is a semiconductor foundry specializing in high-value analog and mixed-signal integrated circuit technologies, including silicon photonics, RF CMOS, SiGe, CMOS image sensors, and power management solutions. Headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel, the company serves diverse end markets, from automotive and industrial to AI infrastructure and communications. Tower Semiconductor’s market cap is $28.2 billion.

TSEM has been one of the semiconductor sector’s standout performers in 2026, reflecting growing investor confidence in its expanding role in specialty chip manufacturing. The stock has delivered a solid gain of 438.9% over the past 52 weeks and has advanced 109.5% year-to-date (YTD), significantly outperforming the broader market.

Momentum accelerated on July 14, when shares surged 11.24% after the company unveiled plans to invest $3 billion to expand manufacturing capacity in Japan with support from a $1 billion government grant. The announcement, coupled with sharply higher long-term financial targets, reinforced optimism that Tower is well positioned to capitalize on booming demand for AI, silicon photonics, and advanced semiconductor technologies, driving another strong leg higher in the stock.

The stock is trading at a premium valuation, compared to industry peers, at 83.95 times forward price-to-earnings.

Stable Financial Improvement

Tower Semiconductor reported strong first-quarter 2026 results on May 13, highlighting broad-based demand across its specialty semiconductor platforms and continued momentum in AI-related applications. Revenue increased 15% year-over-year (YOY) to $414 million from $358 million in the prior-year quarter.

Profitability improved at an even faster pace, with gross profit rising 52% to $111 million, while operating profit surged 96% to $65 million. Net profit climbed to $65 million, up from $40 million a year earlier. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EPS increased 44.4% YOY to $0.65 from $0.45, reflecting stronger operating performance and margin expansion. Also, the company generated $225 million in operating cash flow, excluding customer prepayments.

Furthermore, management issued a robust outlook for the second quarter of 2026, forecasting record revenue of $455 million, plus or minus 5%, representing 22% YOY growth and 10% sequential growth. In addition, Tower expects sequential revenue and margin expansion throughout 2026, underscoring confidence in sustained customer demand, particularly for silicon photonics, advanced analog technologies, and AI infrastructure applications.

Plus, Tower looks confident about its long-term trajectory as it raised its 2028 financial outlook, projecting revenue of $3.6 billion and net profit of $1.2 billion, up from previous expectations of $2.8 billion and $750 million, respectively.

Analysts predict EPS to be $3.04 for fiscal 2026 , up 56.7% from the prior year, and to rise again 69.7% to $5.16 in fiscal 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for Tower Semiconductor Stock?

TSEM stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall . Out of five analysts covering the stock, three recommend a “Strong Buy,” and two suggest a “Hold.”

TSEM’s average analyst price target of $284.83 indicates a 16.8% upside potential, while the Street-high target price of $335 suggests 37.4% upside ahead.