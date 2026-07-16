RDW Stock Alert: What to Know as Redwire Scores $21.5 Million Follow-On Contract

Redwire (RDW) shares inched higher in early trading on July 16 before paring back all intraday gains amid sector-wide profit-taking. The brief surge came after the space and defence company announced a $21.5 million follow-on contract to supply Advanced Stalker Block 30 drone systems to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Redwire stock has been in a sharp downtrend in recent weeks — currently down nearly 65% versus its high in late May.

Details of the Follow-On Order

The said follow-on purchase orders secured in the second quarter of 2026 come from the Portfolio Acquisition Executive Robotic Autonomous Systems (PAE RAS).

It will support the U.S. Marine Corps’ Aircraft Program Management Office Family of Small UAS Team. Specifically, the award covers standard systems as well as a second order for the Advanced Stalker Block 30 uncrewed aircraft system.

The contract builds on a prior $20 million first-quarter contract that introduced Redwire's Advanced Navigation version to the Marines.

According to RDW, the procured systems include cutting-edge air vehicles, ISR camera payloads, ground control stations, and support kits aimed at modernizing active defense fleets.

What the Contract Means for RDW Shares?

For investors, this defense agreement reinforces Redwire’s growing footprint in the military drone market, transforming recurring defense demand into highly visible revenue.

While the firm’s space unit often grabs headlines, especially amid recent sector-wide excitement, its defense tech sector provides a reliable financial cushion.

All in all, the continuous integration of Stalker systems into military operations reinforces the company's long-term commercial viability in high-stakes defense procurement.

Note that the derivatives market is bullish on Redwire shares for the remainder of 2026 as well.

According to Barchart , the upper price on options contracts expiring mid-January sits at $13.57 currently, indicating potential upside of more than 45% from here.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Redwire Stock

Investors should also note that Wall Street analysts also agree with options traders on RDW shares.

The consensus rating on Redwire sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of $14.88 indicating potential upside of 60% over the next 12 months.