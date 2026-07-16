Meta Will Spend Over $50 Billion for a Louisiana Data Center. How to Play META Stock Here.

Meta Platforms (META) — the owner of ubiquitous social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — will be spending $50 billion to expand the capacity of its Hyperion data center in Richland Parish, Louisiana. Hyperion is now expected to have a capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW) versus the previously anticipated 2 GW, with the company expecting the project to create 1,000 operational jobs once completed.

Notably, Meta has revealed projections for 2026 capex to be between $125 billion and $145 billion. At $50 billion, the Louisiana data-center project makes up more than one-third of the midpoint of that range, which is a substantial amount by any means.

Meta Platforms — whose shares are flat for the year — is betting big on this project. Why does Meta believe the Hyperion data center will be the vehicle to finally make it a consequential player in the AI race? Let's take a closer look.

Finding Value in the Pelican State

The decision to build in Richland Parish was not random. Meta's own Vice President of Data Centers, Rachel Peterson, put the selection criteria on record in some of the clearest language the company has used publicly. "We set out looking for a place where we could expand into gigawatts pretty quickly, and really get moving within that community on a large plot of land very quickly. We looked at finding very, very large contiguous plots of land that had access to the infrastructure that we need, the energy that we needed, and could move very, very quickly for us," Peterson said.

Thus, Richmond Parish offered three essential components for a data-center project simultaneously: land scale, energy access, and speed of execution. Initially built on a former farm referred to internally as the Franklin Farm mega site, the site offered a pre-certified industrial plot that Entergy (ETR) had already marketed through its site selection center, meaning the utility had done years of preparatory work on power access and transmission routing before Meta even arrived.

The region also sits adjacent to Louisiana's Haynesville Shale gas field, one of the largest natural gas-producing regions in the United States. That gave Entergy a cost-effective, geographically proximate fuel source for the gas turbines Meta needed to be built at scale and speed. Notably, this advantage of proximity is crucial, as having a large and cheap gas supply nearby is a structural cost advantage over alternative sites that would have needed to transport fuel over greater distances.

Meta's Q1 Beat

META stock may have nosedived following the company's first-quarter 2026 print. However, Meta Platforms saw a double beat on both revenue and earnings.

Revenue for the quarter came in at $56.3 billion, up 33% from the previous year, while earnings moved higher by 62% year-over-year (YOY) to $10.44 per share. EPS also came in comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate of $6.70, marking another earnings beat from the company.

Average price per ad rose by 12% YOY as daily active users across its various apps increased by 4% in the same period to 3.56 billion.

Net cash flow from operating activities rose to $32.2 billion from $24 billion in the year-ago period. Free cash flow — a metric that has gained greater scrutiny among hyperscalers thanks to AI-related capex — came in at $12.4 billion for the quarter. Overall, Meta closed Q1 2026 with a cash balance of $23.4 billion, with no short-term debt on its books.

Yet, even after showing a muted performance for some time now, META stock is still overvalued. Its forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) multiple, and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) multiple of 22.2 times, 8.2 times, and 17.4 times are all above the respective sector medians.

What Do Analysts Think of Meta Platforms Stock?

Overall, analysts have a consensus “Strong Buy” rating for META stock. The mean target price of $823.50 denotes potential upside of about 21% from current levels. Out of 53 analysts covering the stock, 44 have a “Strong Buy” rating, two have a “Moderate Buy” rating, and seven have a “Hold” rating.