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Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Fox Corporation's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Image by tech_BG via Shutterstock
Image by tech_BG via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $23.5 billion, Fox Corporation (FOXA) is a U.S.-based news, sports, and entertainment company. It operates through four main segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and the FOX Studio Lot. The company produces and distributes content across broadcast networks, digital platforms, and streaming services while also offering consumer finance services and studio production facilities.

The New York-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast FOXA to report an adjusted EPS of $1.34, up 5.5% from $1.27 in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the TV broadcasting company to report adjusted EPS of $4.94, a rise of 3.4% from $4.78 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, adjusted EPS is projected to grow 16.2% year-over-year to $5.74 in fiscal 2027.

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Shares of Fox Corporation have risen marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX21.3% gain and the State Street Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLC7% return over the same period.

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Fox Corporation shares surged 7.6% on May 11 after the company reported Q3 2026 results that significantly exceeded expectations, with revenue of $3.99 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.32. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong performance at Tubi, where revenue increased 23% and total view time rose 19%, alongside 5% growth in cable network advertising revenue driven by higher news pricing and the World Baseball Classic. 

Shares also gained as management expressed confidence in a "very healthy upfront" advertising market, highlighted expectations for strong political advertising ahead of the U.S. midterm elections, and announced the acquisition of rights to two additional NFL regular-season games, including one international matchup.

Overall, analysts' consensus view on FOXA stock is cautiously optimistic, with an overall "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of 19 analysts covering the stock, nine recommend a "Strong Buy," one has a "Moderate Buy," eight give a "Hold" rating, and one suggests a "Moderate Sell." The average analyst price target is $70.83, indicating a potential upside of 26.5% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FOXA 55.99 +1.12 +2.04%
Fox Corp Cl A
$SPX 7,572.40 +28.81 +0.38%
S&P 500 Index
XLC 113.38 +1.93 +1.73%
S&P 500 Communication Sector SPDR

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