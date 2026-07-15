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Cattle Extends Losses to Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock
Closeup of a dairy cow eating hay by bierwirm via iStock

Live cattle futures are down another $1.30 to $1.90 at midday, to extend the losses. Cash trade has yet to get kicked off this week, with a few light northern sales of $378-380 dressed, $10-15 lower. Live action has been reported at $240 so far. Feeder cattle futures are trading with 75 cent to $1.80 losses in most contracts, with August up 95 cents. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was back up $2.10 on July 13 to $370.32. 

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were lower in the Wednesday AM report, with the Chc/Sel spread at $11.38. Choice boxes were down 49 cents at $373.46, with Select $2.33 lower to $362.08. USDA’s Federally inspected cattle slaughter for Tuesday was at 111,000 head, with the week to date total at 216,000 head. That is up 6,000 head from the previous week but 14,541 head below the same week last year.

Aug 26 Live Cattle  are at $230.125, down $1.300,

Oct 26 Live Cattle  are at $225.800, down $1.850,

Dec 26 Live Cattle  are at $225.400, down $1.900,

Aug 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $349.750, up $0.950

Sep 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $344.100, down $0.750

Oct 26 Feeder Cattle  are at $338.750, down $1.775


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
LEZ26 225.500 -1.800 -0.79%
Live Cattle
LEV26 226.000 -1.650 -0.72%
Live Cattle
LEQ26 230.125 -1.300 -0.56%
Live Cattle
GFU26 344.250 -0.600 -0.17%
Feeder Cattle
GFQ26 349.975 +1.175 +0.34%
Feeder Cattle
GFV26 338.675 -1.850 -0.54%
Feeder Cattle

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