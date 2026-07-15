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Hogs Look to Wednesday after Mixed Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay
Brown and white piglet by Fernando Cavalcanti via Pixabay

Lean hog futures were mixed on Tuesday, with contracts up 35 cent to 40 cents lower. Open interest was up 6,944 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $98.56 on Tuesday afternoon, down 22 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 42 cents higher on July 10 at $93.11. 

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value was 34 cents lower in the Tuesday afternoon report at $101.21. The loin, picnic, and ham primals were reported higher. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Tuesday at 483,000 head, with the weekly total at 926,000. That is 16,000 head below the week prior and 4,401 head below the same week last year.

Jul 26 Hogs  closed at $95.100, up $0.325,

Aug 26 Hogs  closed at $98.450, up $0.350

Oct 26 Hogs  closed at $84.375, up $0.100,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEQ26 98.450s +0.350 +0.36%
Lean Hogs
HEN26 95.100s +0.325 +0.34%
Lean Hogs
HEV26 84.375s +0.100 +0.12%
Lean Hogs

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