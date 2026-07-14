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Why a $150 Million AI Pivot May Not Be Worth the Pain for Rackspace Stock Holders

Ruchi Gupta - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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The Rackspace Technology logo on a smartphone screen by Rafael Henrique via Adobe Stock
The Rackspace Technology logo on a smartphone screen by Rafael Henrique via Adobe Stock

Rackspace Technology (RXT) is a San Antonio, Texas-based hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence solutions company founded in 1998. It operates on two main segments: Private Cloud and Public Cloud. The company designs, builds, and manages end-to-end multicloud environments for enterprise customers across Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure, and Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Cloud platforms, while offering private cloud managed services for highly regulated sectors including healthcare, financial services, government, and telecommunications.

Rackspace Technology Stock Crashes

RXT shares are recovering from a sharp July 9 sell-off that saw the stock crash 33.59% to $4.37 after the company issued a severe guidance cut. The stock's 52-week range spans a staggering low of $0.39, reached on February 12, 2026, to a high of $8.60, representing one of the most extreme price swings in the small-cap technology universe.

Compared to the Russell 2000 iShares ETF (IWM), which has posted steady but modest gains of 19.7% in 2026 on improving small-cap sentiment, RXT has dramatically outperformed its benchmark at 400% year-to-date (YTD). RXT's beta coefficient of 8.36 underscores the extreme volatility that defines this high-risk, high-reward small-cap AI infrastructure play.

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Rackspace Publishes Weak Preliminary Data

Rackspace Technology's preliminary Q2 2026 results, released on July 9, delivered a multi-layered blow that sent shares tumbling 33.59% in a single session. The company guided Q2 revenue of $641-$649 million, falling short of the $657 million analyst consensus, with public cloud contributing $399-$403 million and private cloud adding $242-$246 million, both segments missing expectations. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is projected at $58-$62 million, while adjusted EPS is expected to land at a loss of $0.08-$0.11, meaningfully worse than the consensus estimate of -$0.05.

The damage extended well beyond the quarter. Rackspace simultaneously slashed its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $2.45-$2.55 billion from the prior $2.6-$2.7 billion range, trimming adjusted EBITDA expectations to $285-$295 million. Management attributed the $150 million top-line reduction to a deliberate exit from low-margin public cloud resale operations, where hyperscalers are increasingly bypassing managed service providers, alongside a retreat from low-margin colocation and basic hosting services in the private cloud segment. Supply chain timing pressures and geopolitical friction were cited as additional near-term headwinds.

Adding to investor anxiety, Rackspace simultaneously launched a $250 million at-the-market equity offering, a move that signals balance sheet caution even as management insisted the strategic pivot toward governed enterprise AI infrastructure remains firmly on track, with full profitability and margin expansion expected from 2027 onward as AI deployments scale.

Palantir Partnership Sidelined by Investors

Rackspace Technology shares tumbled sharply after management delivered a steep guidance cut that overshadowed a landmark partnership with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) announced the same day.

The Palantir agreement, deploying Foundry and AIP platforms into regulated and sovereign environments, with 400 certifications secured and a first joint deployment closed in under two months, signals genuine operational momentum. The structural headwind of hyperscaler disintermediation in public cloud remains the key risk to watch, leaving RXT firmly in high-conviction, high-risk territory for patient investors.

What Does This Mean for Investors?  

The brutal guidance slash tells only half the story at Rackspace. The $150 million top-line haircut is painful on the surface, but management's deliberate exit from low-margin resale and colocation businesses is arguably the right long-term call, a necessary pruning that clears the decks for a higher-quality, AI-driven revenue mix.

Investors punishing the stock for margin-accretive portfolio rationalization may be missing the forest for the trees. The Palantir partnership, meanwhile, deserves more credit than the market gave it: 400 certifications secured and a first joint deployment closed in under two months signal genuine operational velocity, not vaporware. The real concern is the public cloud segment, where hyperscaler disintermediation is a structural headwind that no partnership announcement fully offsets. Rackspace is making the right strategic moves, but the execution timeline remains uncertain, leaving the stock firmly in high-risk, high-conviction territory for patient investors willing to ride out the turbulence.

Should You Buy Rackspace?

Rackspace's guidance cut is a short-term blow, but the deliberate shift toward higher-margin AI and governed cloud infrastructure, anchored by the Palantir partnership, keeps the long-term turnaround narrative alive for risk-tolerant investors. Even so, Wall Street is firmly on the fence. RXT carries a consensus "Hold" rating across all three analyst ratings, with a mean price target of $4.90 implying approximately 2.5% upside from current levels. At this stage, patience and close monitoring of execution milestones appear more prudent than aggressive accumulation.

www.barchart.com
www.barchart.com

On the date of publication, Ruchi Gupta did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

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