Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines to treat various diseases worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $83.7 billion and develops product candidates to treat eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, infectious, and rare diseases, as well as cancer and more.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. REGN stock has surged 14.1% over the past 52 weeks and 1.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.7% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, REGN has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 7.4% rise over the past 52 weeks.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 30, REGN stock declined 1.1% despite its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings release. The company’s revenue grew 2.5% year over year (YoY) to $3.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $11.44 for the period and also beat Wall Street estimates. However, REGN’s operating margin for the quarter came in at 22.7%, down from 26.1% in the year-ago quarter, which could have raised a red flag for investors.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's EPS to decline 1.8% YoY to $34.88 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing it once.

Among the 27 analysts covering REGN stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy,” an upgrade from the “Moderate Buy” rating two months back. That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

The configuration has changed slightly over the past few months. REGN stock now has one fewer “Strong Buy” rating than it did a month ago, bringing the total down from 19, and currently carries no “Moderate Sell” rating, compared with one recorded two months earlier.

On Feb. 9, Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja maintained a “Buy” rating for REGN stock and increased its price target from $865 to $975.

REGN’s mean price target of $868.04 implies a 10.9% premium to its current price. Its Street-high target of $1,057 suggests a robust 35.1% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 157.26 -0.41 -0.26%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,861.89 -19.42 -0.28%
S&P 500 Index
REGN 782.38 -9.78 -1.23%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Has Palantir Bottomed? Probably, Based on Huge, Unusual Put Options Activity in PLTR
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 2
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb as AI Jitters Ease, FOMC Minutes and U.S. Economic Data in Focus
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 4
Micron Stock: With Valuation Still Attractive, MU Could Reach $500 by 2026
Apple products arranged on desk by tashka2000 via iStock 5
Ignore the Panic and Keep Buying Apple Stock, According to Wedbush
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot