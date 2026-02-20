Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock?

Tarrytown, New York-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines to treat various diseases worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $83.7 billion and develops product candidates to treat eye, allergic and inflammatory, cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, infectious, and rare diseases, as well as cancer and more.

The company's shares have outperformed the broader market over the past year and in 2026. REGN stock has surged 14.1% over the past 52 weeks and 1.4% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 11.7% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, REGN has also outperformed the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 7.4% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 30, REGN stock declined 1.1% despite its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings release. The company’s revenue grew 2.5% year over year (YoY) to $3.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $11.44 for the period and also beat Wall Street estimates. However, REGN’s operating margin for the quarter came in at 22.7%, down from 26.1% in the year-ago quarter, which could have raised a red flag for investors.

For the current year ending in December 2026, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's EPS to decline 1.8% YoY to $34.88 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing it once.

Among the 27 analysts covering REGN stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy,” an upgrade from the “Moderate Buy” rating two months back. That’s based on 18 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

The configuration has changed slightly over the past few months. REGN stock now has one fewer “Strong Buy” rating than it did a month ago, bringing the total down from 19, and currently carries no “Moderate Sell” rating, compared with one recorded two months earlier.

On Feb. 9, Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja maintained a “Buy” rating for REGN stock and increased its price target from $865 to $975.

REGN’s mean price target of $868.04 implies a 10.9% premium to its current price. Its Street-high target of $1,057 suggests a robust 35.1% potential upside.