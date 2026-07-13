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Nat-Gas Prices Settle Lower on Higher US Output and Smaller Exports

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Natural gas storage facility by roibu via Adobe Stock
Natural gas storage facility by roibu via Adobe Stock

August Nymex natural gas (NGQ26) on Monday closed down -0.043 (-1.46%).

Nat-gas prices tumbled to a 2-month low on Monday and settled sharply lower.  Signs of stronger US nat-gas output and smaller exports are weighing on prices.  Nat-gas production in the Permian Basin rose to more than 23 bcf per day over the weekend, the most in 2 months.  Also, gas flows to LNG export terminals in the US fell to 17.5 bcf on Monday, the smallest amount in a month, boosting domestic supplies as less LNG is exported.

Losses in nat-gas prices were limited on Monday amid forecasts of hotter US weather, which could boost nat-gas demand from electricity suppliers to power increased air-conditioning use.  The Commodity Weather Group on Monday said forecasts shifted hotter, with above-average temperatures expected across the northern US through July 17.

A bearish factor for nat-gas prices in the medium term is speculation that a powerful El Niño weather system will bring warmer-than-normal temperatures to the Northern Hemisphere this fall and winter, reducing nat-gas heating demand. 

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Monday was 113.2 bcf/day (+5.5% y/y), according to BNEF.  Lower-48 state gas demand on Monday was 77.4 bcf/day (+4.2% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Monday were 17.5 bcf/day (-5.8% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  Last Tuesday, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 111.2 bcf/day from a June estimate of 111.0 bcf/day.

Nat-gas prices have medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported “extensive damage” at the world’s largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.  Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan’s LNG export capacity, damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports. 

As a positive factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute last Wednesday reported that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended July 4 rose +7.73% y/y to 100,996 GWh (gigawatt hours).  Also, US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending July 4 rose +2.33% y/y to 4,345,875 GWh.

Last Thursday’s weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended July 3 rose by +61 bcf, right on expectations and above the 5-year weekly average of +51 bcf.  As of July 3, nat-gas inventories were down -0.8% y/y, and +6.6% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of July 8, gas storage in Europe was 51% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 66% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending July 10 remained unchanged at 126 rigs, moderately below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set in February 2026.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGQ26 2.881 -0.059 -2.01%
Natural Gas

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