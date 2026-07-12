IBM Just Unveiled Major Updates to Its Bob AI Platform. How to Play IBM Stock Here.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has already taken over one of the most time-consuming parts of software development: writing code. Now, companies face a new challenge as they work through the flood of AI-generated output. The focus has shifted toward reviewing, validating, and ensuring that the code meets quality and security standards.

A survey of DevSecOps professionals highlighted this shift, with 85% agreeing that AI has shifted the bottleneck from code creation to code review and validation. This shift is creating demand for smarter solutions like International Business Machines Corporation’s (IBM) IBM Bob.

Instead of keeping AI locked inside separate tools designed for individual tasks, Bob creates a connected foundation that supports collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. In fact, IBM expanded Bob’s capabilities on Thursday, July 9, by unveiling major updates to its agentic software development platform.

Bob matches models to specific tasks, coordinates AI execution across agents, and gives organizations clearer visibility into productivity, quality, performance, and costs through the newly launched Bobalytics platform, helping enterprises scale AI with greater control.

With AI becoming a bigger part of IBM’s growth story, let’s explore the company’s prospects and see where the stock could be headed from here.

About IBM Stock

Based in Armonk, New York, IBM has weathered enough technological shifts to understand the rapid pace in which industries change. The company builds software, provides IT consulting, and continues to offer hardware solutions.

With a market cap of $277.6 billion , IBM leans on a powerful collection of businesses and technologies, including Red Hat, watsonx, and its long-standing mainframe operations. These platforms help some of the world’s largest organizations keep critical data moving securely across industries.

However, IBM stock has taken a more measured path compared with some of its faster-moving technology peers. Over the last 52 weeks, shares gained a marginal 0.68% , reflecting market caution about the company’s long-term growth acceleration.

The stock marginally declined 2.3% year-to-date (YTD), although recent momentum has improved, with shares gaining another 25.4% over the last three months.

On the valuation front, IBM stock is currently trading at 24.27 times forward adjusted price-to-earnings. The multiple remains below the broader industry average, giving investors a relatively reasonable entry point, while still sitting above IBM’s own five-year average as the market assigns a premium to its AI and modernization opportunities.

Also, IBM’s dividend track record remains one of its strongest attractions. The company has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since 1916, creating one of the longest dividend histories in corporate America. Holding the coveted title of Dividend Aristocrat, IBM currently pays an annual dividend of $6.76 per share, translating into a yield of 2.24%.

IBM Surpasses Q1 Earnings

On April 22, the company reported its Q1 FY2026 earnings results, beating analyst estimates on both revenue and earnings as demand for AI-enabled infrastructure remained strong and its software portfolio continued to expand.

Revenue increased 9.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $15.9 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $15.7 billion. Adjusted EPS grew 19.4% from the year-ago value to $1.91, exceeding estimates of $1.81. Management highlighted double-digit growth across its software operations, especially in data and Red Hat , while IBM’s Z mainframe segment achieved record performance.

Despite the strong quarterly performance, investors wanted a bigger signal from IBM’s growth engines, especially its Software business. Software revenue increased 11.3% from the prior year’s period to $7.05 billion, slightly beating analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. However, the narrow outperformance did little to ease concerns surrounding IBM’s ability to capture a larger share of the fast-growing AI opportunity.

A closer look at the numbers reveals a company still making steady progress. Adjusted EBITDA rose 17.6% YOY to $4 billion, while free cash flow increased 13.1% from the prior year to $2.2 billion, indicating continued strength in profitability and cash generation.

Looking ahead, management expects constant-currency revenue growth above 5% for the full fiscal year 2026. And, the company expects full-year free cash flow to increase by about $1 billion YOY.

On the other hand, analysts forecast Q2 FY2026 EPS to grow 7.9% YOY to $3.02. Full FY2026 EPS is projected to reach $12.45, reflecting a 7.4% increase, followed by another 8.2% growth to $13.47 in FY2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for IBM Stock?

IBM stock carries a positive outlook among analysts despite a mixed fundamental backdrop. The company holds an overall “Moderate Buy” rating based on coverage from 21 analysts. Among those analysts, 11 rate IBM stock as “Strong Buy,” two rate it as “Moderate Buy,” seven recommend “Hold,” and one maintains a “Strong Sell” rating.