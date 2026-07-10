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The $6 Billion Reason Vodafone Stock Is Up Today

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Vodafone (VOD) stock rallied more than 12% on Friday, becoming the top performer on the FTSE 100 Index (XU26). The catalyst was the announcement that UAE telecommunications group e& had agreed to sell its entire 16.2% stake in Vodafone to Vega, in a transaction valued at about $5.95 billion. 

Vega is an investment vehicle wholly owned by the family of French billionaire Xavier Niel. Year-to-date, Vodafone is now up more than 10%.

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What the Announcement Means for Vodafone Stock

The deal prices VOD shares at 112.5 pence each, representing about a 14% premium to Thursday’s closing price. 

The total consideration comprises roughly 110.5 pence a share in cash plus Vodafone Group’s final fiscal year 2026 dividend of 2.02 pence per share. 

Upon regulatory approval, Niel will become Vodafone’s largest individual shareholder, displacing e&, which initially acquired a 9.8% stake in 2022 for $4.4 billion and gradually built up its position.

Niel is one of Europe’s most prominent telecom dealmakers, having built French challenger Iliad into a multi-country operator with some 50 million active subscribers and more than $11 billion in annual revenue across nine European nations. 

He previously held a 2.5% stake in Vodafone through a separate vehicle and twice attempted to acquire the company’s Italian operations, only to be rebuffed on both occasions. His family group’s combined telecom investments generate roughly $27 billion in annual revenue across 26 countries.

Why VOD Shares Rallied on the News Today

The market responded favorably because Niel’s reputation for identifying undervalued telecom assets, driving cost efficiencies, and creating value via operational improvements signals potential upside for Vodafone shareholders. 

Morgan Stanley noted that Niel’s deep telecom expertise and minimal operational overlap with VOD’s current footprint position him as a potentially valuable long-term stakeholder. 

Some market participants have even speculated that Niel could eventually seek to acquire the entire company, though Vega explicitly said it has no intention of making a takeover offer, characterizing the investment as a long-term strategic minority shareholding.

What the Transaction Means for Abu Dhabi-based e&

For e&, the transaction generates a net cash return of about $1.3 billion and marks the Abu Dhabi-based company’s full exit from VOD after a comprehensive review of its international investment portfolio. 

The deal terminates the relationship agreement between the two companies, and e&’s board representative Hatem Dowidar has resigned from Vodafone’s board with immediate effect. 

Industry analysts described the move as a surprising reversal for e&, indicating the Middle Eastern operator is stepping back from its ambitions to become a global telecom and technology player.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Vodafone

Vodafone itself has undergone significant restructuring under CEO Margherita Della Valle since 2023, exiting Spain and Italy, sharpening its focus on Germany, the UK, and Africa, and completing its merger with Three UK to create Britain's largest mobile operator. 

The company welcomed Niel’s arrival, expressing confidence in his family group's role as a supportive long-term shareholder. 

That said, heading into Friday, Wall Street rated Vodafone’s ADRs at “Hold” only, with the mean price target of $10.90 indicating significant downside potential from current levels. 

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This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XU26 10,514.0s +29.0 +0.28%
FTSE 100
VOD 14.72 +1.64 +12.54%
Vodafone Grp Plc ADR

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