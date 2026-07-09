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Corn Fades Lower on Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Open corn cob with green leaves via Kwangmoozaa via iStock
Open corn cob with green leaves via Kwangmoozaa via iStock

Corn futures closed the Thursday session with contracts 2 to 4 ¼ cents lower, as nearby July was down 7 cents.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 3 1/4 cents lower at $4.01 3/4.

USDA’s Export Sales report from this morning showed a total of 565,810 MT of old crop corn bookings in the week of 7/2. That was the second lowest total for the marketing year and down 55.2% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer of 168,900 MT, with 162,900 MT sold to Japan, and 149,800 MT to Colombia. New crop sales were just 401,667 MT in that week, down 44.8% from this week in 2025. A bulk of the sales were to South Korea at 136,000 MT, with 112,000 MT to Japan and 57,000 MT to Colombia. Accumulated sales of 6.55 MMT for 2026/27 are still 20.8% above last year.

The monthly WASDE report will be released on Friday, with a Bloomberg survey of analysts looking for old crop US corn stocks to be cut by 66 mbu to 2.079 bbu. New crop carryout is expected to be down 61 mbu to 1.899 bu.

Ukraine left their 2026/27 corn production number at 30 MMT in the country’s latest forecast this morning. 

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.27 3/4, down 7 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.01 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.31 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.52, down 4 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.03 1/8, down 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 452-0s -4-2 -0.93%
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ZCU26 431-4s -3-4 -0.80%
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ZCN26 427-6s -7-0 -1.61%
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ZCPZ26US.CM 4.1502 -0.0390 -0.93%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0068 -0.0325 -0.80%
US Corn Price Idx

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