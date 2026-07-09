Mizuho Just Upgraded Five Below Stock. Here's Why.

Mizuho upgraded Five Below (FIVE) shares from “Neutral” to “Outperform” on July 9, while slightly trimming its price target to $220 from $225. The upgrade reflects the investment firm’s view that FIVE’s steep selloff has created an attractive entry point for investors willing to look past near-term market volatility.

At the time of writing, Five Below stock is down more than 25% versus its April high.

Mizuho’s Bull Case for Five Below Stock

The core thesis behind Mizuho’s upgrade of FIVE stock centers on valuation dislocation.

Five Below has declined significantly in recent months, even as the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) gained ground, a divergence Mizuho considers excessive relative to the company’s underlying fundamentals.

At the time of the upgrade, Five Below was trading around $185, well below both the $220 target and the 52-week high of $252.

Mizuho cited strong customer retention as the primary reason to expect upside in FIVE’s second-half financial results.

The investment firm also projected notable EBIT margin expansion ahead, suggesting operating leverage will improve as the retailer continues executing its value-oriented strategy.

These factors combined led Mizuho analysts to conclude that Five Below’s risk-reward profile had shifted decisively in favor of buyers.

What Else Makes FIVE Shares Worth Owning?

Mizuho’s upgrade is supported by recent operational results. FIVE’s most recent quarterly earnings delivered a beat-and-raise quarter, with comparable sales surging and full-year guidance lifted.

An insider purchase flagged recently added a constructive signal that management also views the current price level as undervalued.

The next earnings report is not expected until Sept. 2, giving investors a window to position ahead of the next fundamental catalyst.

From a broader market context, the upgrade arrives during a period of significant uncertainty, with the renewed U.S.-Iran conflict sending Brent crude (CBU26) surging to more than $75, reigniting inflation fears and pressuring risk assets.

Still, Five Below stock inched higher on Thursday, signaling the market found Mizuho’s reasoning compelling even amid elevated geopolitical risk.

What’s the Consensus Rating on Five Below?

In conclusion, for investors with a medium-term horizon, the combination of depressed valuation, demonstrated operational momentum, and insider buying conviction creates a setup where the margin of safety appears meaningful relative to the downside risks embedded in the current macro environment.

Interestingly, Mizuho is still among the more conservative Wall Street firms on FIVE shares. The consensus rating on the discount retailer sits at "Moderate Buy" currently, with the mean price target of an even higher $258.

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