Broadcom Sends Massive Market Signal with $30 Billion Apple Pact

Apple (AAPL) just wrote Broadcom (AVGO) a gigantic check, and it says a lot about where both companies think the next decade of technology is headed. The two companies announced a new multiyear agreement worth more than $30 billion, according to a company statement.

It calls for Broadcom to design and build custom chips and wireless components for Apple products, with more than 15 billion American-made chips expected to come out of the deal. For a company that has spent the past three years benefiting from the AI megatrend, this Apple news is a reminder that Broadcom still has a massive, profitable business making legacy parts for iPhones and other devices.

The Bull Case for Broadcom Stock

Broadcom posted record fiscal second quarter revenue of $22.2 billion, up 48% year-over-year (YoY), according to remarks from Broadcom CEO Hock Tan on the company's June earnings call. AI semiconductor revenue hit $10.8 billion in the quarter, up 143% YoY.

Broadcom builds custom AI chips for six major customers, including Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, Meta (META), OpenAI, and Anthropic. Bookings for those AI chips topped $30 billion in a single quarter, far outpacing what the company shipped.

Strong AI-related demand gives Broadcom something rare: cash and confidence to expand everywhere at once.

The company is also building an AI infrastructure fund, the AI XPV Platform, with Apollo and Blackstone, designed to fund more than 20 gigawatts of AI computing capacity through 2028.

What the Apple Deal Includes

The new agreement is part of Apple's American Manufacturing Program and is the largest commitment it has made under that program to date. Apple CEO Tim Cook called it a deepening of a long partnership between the two companies.

Broadcom will use the money to expand and modernize its factory in Fort Collins, Colorado, backed by a $1.5 billion investment in new equipment and facilities. The plant will produce radio-frequency components, including FBAR filters, as well as wireless connectivity technology used across Apple's product lineup.

Those parts matter more than most people realize. FBAR filters help manage the radio signals that enable iPhones to connect cleanly to cellular networks and Wi-Fi without interference. As phones pack in more antennas and faster wireless standards, the filtering technology becomes more valuable. The deal also fits into Apple's broader promise to invest $600 billion in the U.S. economy over four years, a commitment tied to manufacturing, jobs, and technology development.

Broadcom just unveiled a custom AI chip called Jalapeño with OpenAI, its first jointly developed intelligence processor. It is also seeing enterprise customers move AI workloads off public cloud services and onto private infrastructure, with 56% of enterprises now running or planning to run production AI on private cloud, according to Broadcom's Private Cloud Outlook 2026 research report.

Put those threads together, and a pattern emerges. Broadcom is winning business from AI labs building the future of software, from Apple manufacturing hardware for hundreds of millions of consumers, and from big companies that want more control over their own data centers.

For everyday investors, the Apple deal is a simpler story to follow than gigawatts of AI compute. It shows a company you likely already have stock exposure to, either directly or through an index fund, locking in billions of dollars of guaranteed business for years to come.

It also shows that American manufacturing policy is working the way it was designed to. Jobs and investment are landing in Colorado, and both companies are framing them as selling points rather than costs.

Whether you care most about AI chips, iPhone parts, or U.S. factory jobs, this deal touches all three.

What Is the AVGO Stock Price Target?

Analysts tracking AVGO stock forecast revenue to increase from $106 billion in fiscal 2025 (ended in October) to $311 billion in fiscal 2030. In this period, adjusted earnings are projected to expand from $11.62 per share to $36 per share. If the tech stock is priced at 20x forward earnings, it could almost double within the next four years.

Out of the 42 analysts covering AVGO stock, 33 recommend “Strong Buy,” three recommend “Moderate Buy,” and six recommend “Hold.” The average AVGO price target is $516.59, above the current price of about $402.