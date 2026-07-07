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Cotton Posting Early Monday Gains, as Ratings Slip

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash
Cotton bunches by Tijana Drndarski via Unsplash

Cotton prices are rallying another 102 to 122 points so far on Tuesday morning. Futures posted 112 to 138 point gains on Monday in the front months, with deferreds up 48 to 99 points. The outside markets were quiet, as Crude oil was down 9 cents, with the US dollar index up $0.004.

Monday afternoon’s Crop Progress showed 49% of the US cotton crop squared as of Sunday, 2% ahead of normal. The crop was also 14% setting bolls, matching the 5-year average pace. Condition ratings were pegged at 46% good/excellent, down 2 percentage points on the week. The Brugler500 index was down 3 points to 332.

Managed money was trimming back their net long position in cotton futures and options as of June 30 by 6,460 contracts, taking it to 31,985 contracts.

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on July 3 at 85.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 194 points on Thursday at 61.94 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 73.95, up 138 points, currently unch

Dec 26 Cotton  closed at 78.3, up 118 points, currently up 102 points

Mar 27 Cotton  closed at 79.72, up 120 points, currently up 102 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 78.01 +1.29 +1.68%
Cotton #2
CTN26 73.95s +1.38 +1.90%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 79.89 +1.59 +2.03%
Cotton #2

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