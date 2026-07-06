Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Corn Rallies on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319
Corn, blue sky - by Skitterphoto via Pixabay__480x319

Corn futures closed the Monday session holding onto the rally and closing near the highs, up 14 ½ to 16 ¼ cents across the front months and 8 to 10 ½ cents higher in the deferreds. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 15 cents higher at $4.08 3/4. 

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 16% of the US corn crop silking by July 5, 2 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average, with 3% in the dough stage. US condition ratings were left at 67% in good to excellent condition, as the Brugler500 index was also steady at 371. 

The 7-day forecast shows rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across parts of the Dakotas and MN, mainly in the next couple days. Eastern Corn Belt totals are a half inch to 2 inches in the next week, with up to an inch in parts of IA, MO, and NE. The 8-14 day outlook shows warmer temps across the country, with a dry pocket in the central part of the US.

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed corn shipments of 1.642 MMT (64.63 mbu) in the week of 7/2. That was down 9.64% from the week prior but 4.98% above the same week last year. Mexico was the largest destination of 557,071 MT, with 311,567 MT shipped to Japan and 221,783 MT headed to Colombia. The marketing year total is now 70.57 MMT (2.778 bbu) of shipments, which is now 24.87% above the same period last year.

CFTC data released a day late due to the holiday, showed the managed money net short in corn futures and options trimmed by 23,482 contracts to 46,209 contracts as of June 30.

Brazil’s second corn crop was tallied at 30% harvested in the center-south region as of last Thursday. The country’s trade data showed 435,498 MT of corn shipped during June, up from 369,533 MT last year. 

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.40 3/4, up 15 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.08 3/4, up 15 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.38 1/4, up 15 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.57 3/4, up 16 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $4.11 7/8, up 12 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 457-6s +16-2 +3.68%
Corn
ZCU26 438-2s +15-2 +3.61%
Corn
ZCN26 440-6s +15-6 +3.71%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.2057 +0.1556 +3.84%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 4.0776 +0.1507 +3.84%
US Corn Price Idx

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 1
Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 3
Five July 4th Fireworks: Unusual Options Activity Flags Cheap Lottery-Ticket Calls in CHWY, AVGO, PYPL, STLA and WMT
A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 4
SK Hynix Stock’s Upcoming U.S. Listing Is a Sign the Memory Trade Could Soon Topple. 2 Ways to Profit from the Pain.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 5
Will Silver’s Price Action be a Bucking Bronco?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.