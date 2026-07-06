Trump Just Gave Dell Stock a Big Boost. What to Know.

Dell Technologies (DELL) shares ripped higher on Monday after President Donald Trump made a positive comment about the tech company at a historic White House event.

The high-profile political endorsement saw DELL close handily above its 20-day moving average (MA), indicating the bullish momentum could sustain in the near-term.

The technical breakout is particularly significant for Dell stock given it is already trading at more than 3x its price at the start of 2026.

Trump Recommends Buying a Dell Computer

At an Oval Office ceremony on July 6, Trump rang the opening bells for both the NYSE and Nasdaq to mark the first official trading day of “ Trump Accounts ,” a tax-advantaged investment program for American children.

While thanking the firm’s founder Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, for their massive $6.25 billion private donation to seed the program for low-income youth, Trump told the nation, “Go and buy a Dell computer. We’re going to get him that money back one way or the other.”

This explicit presidential endorsement instantly triggered a wave of retail and institutional buying that drove DELL shares higher on Monday.

Why DELL Shares Are Worth Owning in 2026

Dell shares are attractive also because of the company’s financial strength and the fact that Trump is personally invested in it.

Recent disclosures revealed that Trump loaded up on $5.1 million worth of Dell in the first quarter of 2026. Plus, the administration’s pro-business stance aligns rather perfectly with the firm’s huge enterprise infrastructure footprint.

All in all, as DELL scales its AI server revenue toward an expected $60 billion for 2027, Trump’s backing provides a major psychological and structural tailwind, solidifying its status as a preferred hardware provider for America’s accelerating AI-driven corporate economy.

Note that Dell Technologies also currently pays a small 0.61% dividend yield, which makes it even more compelling for the near term.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing Dell

Despite DELL stock’s meteoric year-to-date rally, Wall Street continues to expect more from it as the year unfolds.

According to Barchart, the consensus rating on Dell Technologies sits at “Moderate Buy” currently, with the mean price target of nearly $487 signaling potential upside of about 18% from here.