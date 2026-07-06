Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Posting Monday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock
Cotton field by William Dunn via iStock

Cotton futures are trading with 100 to 112 point gains across most contracts, with the exception to the nearby July contract. Crude oil is down 57 cents, with the US dollar index up $0.104 at $100.725. 

The Cotlook A Index was down 75 points on July 3 at 85.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on Thursday with the certified stocks level at 185,034 bales. The Adjusted World Price was back down 194 points on Thursday at 61.94 cents/lb. 

Jul 26 Cotton  is at 72.57, down 71 points,

Dec 26 Cotton  is at 78.2, up 108 points,

Mar 27 Cotton  is at 79.64, up 112 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTV26 76.83 +1.49 +1.98%
Cotton #2
CTN26 72.57s -0.71 -0.97%
Cotton #2
CTZ26 78.17 +1.05 +1.36%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 1
Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 3
Five July 4th Fireworks: Unusual Options Activity Flags Cheap Lottery-Ticket Calls in CHWY, AVGO, PYPL, STLA and WMT
A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 4
SK Hynix Stock’s Upcoming U.S. Listing Is a Sign the Memory Trade Could Soon Topple. 2 Ways to Profit from the Pain.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 5
Will Silver’s Price Action be a Bucking Bronco?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.