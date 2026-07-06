Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

2 Reasons to Sell the Australia Dollar Here

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
A pile of Australian dollar bills by RomanR via Shutterstock
A pile of Australian dollar bills by RomanR via Shutterstock

September Australian dollar (A6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Australian dollar futures that prices are in a downtrend and last week hit a three-month low. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the U.S. dollar ($DXY) remains strong on the foreign exchange market amid a resilient U.S. economy. Meantime, the energy price spike from the U.S.-Iran war has crimped Australia’s economy.

A move in the September Aussie dollar futures below chart support at .6900 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .6675, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at .7000.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$DXY 101.12 +0.26 +0.26%
U.S. Dollar Index
A6U26 0.69270 -0.00025 -0.04%
Australian Dollar

Most Popular News

Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 1
Alphabet Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Data Center by Caureem via Shutterstock (2) 2
Cisco Is Up 46% and Oracle Is Down 25% in 2026. The Better Dividend Buy Might Surprise You.
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 3
Five July 4th Fireworks: Unusual Options Activity Flags Cheap Lottery-Ticket Calls in CHWY, AVGO, PYPL, STLA and WMT
A corporate sign for SK Hynix by Tada Images via Adobe Stock 4
SK Hynix Stock’s Upcoming U.S. Listing Is a Sign the Memory Trade Could Soon Topple. 2 Ways to Profit from the Pain.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 5
Will Silver’s Price Action be a Bucking Bronco?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.