2 Reasons to Sell the Australia Dollar Here

September Australian dollar (A6U26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for the September Australian dollar futures that prices are in a downtrend and last week hit a three-month low. Bears have the near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, the U.S. dollar ($DXY) remains strong on the foreign exchange market amid a resilient U.S. economy. Meantime, the energy price spike from the U.S.-Iran war has crimped Australia’s economy.

A move in the September Aussie dollar futures below chart support at .6900 would become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be .6675, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at .7000.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):