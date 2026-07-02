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SLB N.V.'s Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Oil refinery plant pipeline at blue sky by Tawanboonnak via Adobe Stock
Oil refinery plant pipeline at blue sky by Tawanboonnak via Adobe Stock

Houston, Texas-based SLB N.V. (SLB) provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $67.4 billion, the company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems, and provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems, among other services. 

SLB is expected to release its Q2 2026 earnings on Friday, July 24, before the market opens. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.52 on a diluted basis, down 29.7% from $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s EPS estimates in each of its last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.60, down 11.3% from $2.93 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 30.8% year over year (YoY) to $3.40 in fiscal 2027.      

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SLB stock has surged 28.1% over the past 52 weeks, rallying the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX20.7% rise and the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLE23.6% rise during the same time frame.    

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On Apr. 24, SLB stock rose 2.6% following the release of its Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter declined 6.3% from the prior year’s quarter to $8.7 billion, but came in above Wall Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.52, in line with the Street’s forecasts.    

Analysts are highly bullish on SLB, with the stock currently rated “Strong Buy” overall. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, 18 are recommending a “Strong Buy,” four suggest a “Moderate Buy,” two recommend a “Hold,” and one suggests a “Strong Sell.” SLB’s average analyst price target is $63.52, indicating an upside of 40.9% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLE 52.81 -0.30 -0.56%
S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,483.23 -16.13 -0.22%
S&P 500 Index
SLB 45.09 -1.40 -3.01%
Slb Limited

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