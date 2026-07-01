Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Nat-Gas Prices Fall on Expectations of a Large Weekly Storage Build

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Natural gas storage facility by roibu via Adobe Stock
Natural gas storage facility by roibu via Adobe Stock

August Nymex natural gas (NGQ26) on Wednesday closed down -0.055 (-1.68%).

Nat-gas prices fell on Wednesday amid expectations of a larger-than-average build in weekly storage levels.  The consensus is that Thursday’s weekly EIA nat-gas inventories will climb by +83 bcf in the week ended June 26, well above the five-year average for the week of +64 bcf. 

Losses in nat-gas prices accelerated on Wednesday after weather forecasts shifted to show cooler temperatures in the coming weeks, potentially reducing nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power air-conditioning.  The Commodity Weather Group on Wednesday said forecasts shifted cooler, with normal seasonal weather expected across the eastern US from July 6-15.

US (lower-48) dry gas production on Wednesday was 110.5 bcf/day (+1.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand on Wednesday was 80.2 bcf/day (+4.0% y/y), according to BNEF.  Estimated LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals on Wednesday were 19.2 bcf/day (+0.7% w/w), according to BNEF.

Projections for higher US nat-gas production are negative for prices.  On June 9, the EIA raised its forecast for 2026 US dry nat-gas production to 111.0 bcf/day from a May estimate of 110.6 bcf/day.

Nat-gas prices have medium-term support on the outlook for tighter global LNG supplies.  On March 19, Qatar reported “extensive damage” at the world’s largest natural gas export plant at Ras Laffan Industrial City.  Qatar said the attacks by Iran damaged 17% of Ras Laffan’s LNG export capacity, damage that will take three to five years to repair.   The Ras Laffan plant accounts for about 20% of global liquefied natural gas supply, and a reduction in its capacity could boost US nat-gas exports. 

As a negative factor for gas prices, the Edison Electric Institute on Wednesday reported that US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended June 27 fell -8.27% y/y to 91,142 GWh (gigawatt hours).  However, US electricity output in the 52 weeks ending June 27 rose +2.18% y/y to 4,339,625 GWh.

Last Thursday’s weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices, as nat-gas inventories for the week ended June 19 rose by +76 bcf, above expectations of +69 bcf and above the 5-year weekly average of +75 bcf.  As of June 19, nat-gas inventories were down -2.2% y/y, and +5.7% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies.  As of June 29, gas storage in Europe was 49% full, compared to the 5-year seasonal average of 64% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending June 26 rose by +3 to 125 rigs, moderately below the 2.5-year high of 134 rigs set in February 2026.


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
NGQ26 3.204 -0.071 -2.17%
Natural Gas

Most Popular News

A close-up of an AMD office by gehapromo via Adobe Stock 1
Heavy Advanced Micro Devices Call Options Volume Today - Is AMD Undervalued?
A logo for Bending Spoons displayed on a smartphone screen by Timon via Adobe Stock 2
Dear Future Bending Spoons (BSP) Stock Investors, Mark Your Calendars for July 1
Corn up close - by PixelAnarchy via All-free-download_com__480x318 3
Corn Squaring Up Lower Ahead of USDA Reports, Despite a Cut to Crop Ratings
ServiceNow Inc building in Silicon Valley-by Sundry Photography via iStock 4
ServiceNow's Q2 2026 Earnings: What to Expect
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stock Index Futures Gain at Quarter-End, U.S. JOLTS Report and Nike Earnings on Tap
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.