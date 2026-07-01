Palantir Is the Most Oversold Tech Stock Now. A Rebound Isn’t a Guarantee.

There was a time not so long ago when Palantir (PLTR) and its stock could do no wrong. Palantir became a favorite among retail investors, sporting an unmatched platform, led by a mercurial CEO who spoke his mind, and armed with a mission of saving governments from bad actors.

However, 2026 could not be any different for Palantir. Shares of PLTR stock are down more than 34% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, taking its market capitalization below $300 billion. In fact, the correction has been so acute that Palantir emerged as the most oversold mega-cap tech stock with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 27 at one point. RSI is a momentum indicator that measures the speed and magnitude of recent price changes (generally 14 days) in a stock, helping traders assess whether an equity may be overbought or oversold. If the RSI ranges between 0 and 30, the stock is considered to be oversold, while if it is above 70, it is considered overbought.

Still, Palantir has been here before, doubted and given up on by many. Needless to say, those previous doubters missed one of the biggest wealth creation stories of the 21st century.

Earlier in Palantir's trading life, PLTR stock experienced a genuinely brutal multi-year decline from its 2021 highs through late 2022 — a period during which an RSI below 30 would have registered on numerous occasions given the magnitude of the drawdown. Palantir's all-time low of $5.92 was reached in December 2022, following a decline of roughly 85% from its early 2021 peak near $39. That stretch is the most consequential oversold period in the company's trading history.

Yet, what followed was nothing short of stunning. Palantir's subsequent rally from its December 2022 low through its November 2025 all-time high of $207.52 represented a gain of well over 3,000%.

About Palantir Stock

Founded in 2003 with a team comprised of Peter Thiel and Alex Karp, among others, Palantir develops data analytics software used by both government and commercial clients. Its primary products include Gotham, Apollo, and Foundry, which assist in integrating, visualizing, and analyzing large datasets.

On the government side, notable named customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.K. National Health Service, the Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Defense Information Systems Agency, the U.S. Treasury Department, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. Meanwhile, on the commercial side, named customers include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Airbus (EADSY), with the Skywise aviation data platform now serving over 50,000 daily users following a multi-year extension in February 2026. Other customers from Palantir's commercial customer base span finance, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and telecommunications.

Solid Financials With a Sour Aftertaste of Overvaluation

Palantir delivered another strong set of financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on May 4, maintaining the positive momentum seen in prior periods. The company once more surpassed the Rule of 40 benchmark while exceeding analyst forecasts for both revenue and earnings.

Total revenue amounted to $1.63 billion, marking an 85% increase year-over-year (YOY). Within this, U.S. government revenue grew 84% YOY to $687 million while U.S. commercial revenue advanced 133% to $595 million. Remaining deal value in the commercial segment, a key indicator of future demand, more than doubled YOY to $4.92 billion. Overall contract value for the period reached $2.41 billion, up 61% from the previous year.

On the profitability front, adjusted EPS rose to $0.33 in Q1, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 and continuing a streak of outperforming expectations. Net cash from operating activities nearly tripled YOY to $899.2 million. Palantir ended the quarter with $2.32 billion in cash and no short-term debt on its balance sheet.

That said, even following the pullback in shares this year, PLTR stock continues to command premium valuations. Barchart shows a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 97.1 times, a price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 60 times, and a price-to-cash flow (P/CF) ratio of 163.5 times. These multiples all sit well above sector averages, suggesting limited margin for disappointment if expansion slows.

What Do Analysts Think of Palantir Stock?

Overall, analysts have a consensus "Moderate Buy” rating for PLTR stock. The mean target price of $193.63 implies potential upside of 66% from current levels. Out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 19 have a “Strong Buy” rating, eight have a “Hold” rating, one has a “Moderate Sell” rating, and one has a “Strong Sell” rating.