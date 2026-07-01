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Corn Gains Extending to Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Grilled corn on wood table by badmanproduction via iStock
Grilled corn on wood table by badmanproduction via iStock

Corn prices are trading with 5 to 6 cent gains so far on Wednesday morning. Futures faded off the initial post report strength on Tuesday, with contracts closing 4 to 6 ½ cents higher. July was up 10 ¾ cents. There were 325 deliveries issued against July futures overnight. Open interest was down 13,140 contracts, mainly in the front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 9 1/4 cents higher at $3.85 ½.

Acreage data from NASS showed 95.343 million acres of corn in Tuesday morning’s report. That came in just 5,000 acres above the March intentions report and above estimates looking for 95.1 million.

Grain Stocks data as of June 1 was tallied at 5.295 billion bushels, nearly 120 mbu below estimates and shy of the lowest trade guess of 5.3 bbu. That was still up 14% from a year ago.

StatsCanada data showed corn acreage in Canada at 3.963 million acres for 2026 in Tuesday morning’s report, a 4.8% increase year/year.

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.12 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents, currently up 6 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.85 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn  closed at $4.16 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

Dec 26 Corn  closed at $4.36, up 6 cents, currently up 5 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $3.90 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZCZ26 443-6 +7-6 +1.78%
Corn
ZCU26 424-2 +7-4 +1.80%
Corn
ZCN26 422-0 +9-2 +2.24%
Corn
ZCPZ26US.CM 4.0689 +0.0688 +1.72%
US Corn Price Idx Dec 2026
ZCPAUS.CM 3.9278 +0.0741 +1.92%
US Corn Price Idx

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