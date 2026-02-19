Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Keysight Technologies Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Keysight Technologies Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Keysight Technologies Inc logo on phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $41.1 billion, Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) provides electronic design and test solutions. The Santa Rosa, California-based company’s technologies serve a diverse set of end markets, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and industrial applications. 

This tech company has outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of KEYS have soared 29.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.3%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 18%, compared to SPX’s marginal rise. 

Zooming in further, KEYS has also outpaced the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which gained 16.4% over the past 52 weeks and dropped 2.1% on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 18, shares of KEYS rose 2.3% after the company unveiled a new suite of scale-up validation solutions aimed at helping AI data center operators tackle increasing bandwidth, latency, and interoperability challenges as computing clusters grow more dense and complex. The portfolio supports both emerging and established interconnect standards, facilitating quicker deployment of high-performance and energy-efficient AI infrastructure.

For fiscal 2026, ending in October, analysts expect KEYS’ EPS to grow 16.6% year over year to $7.16. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion.   

Among the 13 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on nine “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” and three “Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com 

The configuration has remained consistent over the past three months.  

On Feb. 18, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) maintained an "Overweight" rating on KEYS and raised its price target to $255, indicating a 6.3% potential upside from the current levels. 

While the company is trading above its mean price target of $221.67, its Street-high price target of $243 suggests a 1.3% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,862.98 -18.33 -0.27%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 140.00 -0.91 -0.65%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
JPM 307.47 -1.31 -0.42%
JP Morgan Chase & Company
KEYS 237.33 -2.50 -1.04%
Keysight Technologies Inc

Most Popular News

Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 1
SoftBank Just Sold $3.6 Billion Worth of Nvidia Stock. Should You Ditch NVDA Too?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 2
Has Palantir Bottomed? Probably, Based on Huge, Unusual Put Options Activity in PLTR
Double explosure with businesss charts and financial district of megapolis city by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Climb as AI Jitters Ease, FOMC Minutes and U.S. Economic Data in Focus
A man looking at a warped stock market chart by AciiiDsgn via Shutterstock 4
Forget the Endless AI Stock Debate: This Outperforming Sector is the One to Watch Now
Bitcoin concept by Summit Art Creations via Shutterstock 5
Should You Bet on a Short Squeeze In This 1 Highly Shorted Bitcoin Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot