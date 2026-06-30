Corn Bulls Hold onto Gains, as NASS Shows Tighter Stocks Number

Corn futures faded off the initial post report strength on Tuesday, with contracts closing 4 to 6 ½ cents higher. July was up 10 ¾ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 9 1/4 cents higher at $3.85 ½.

Acreage data from NASS showed 95.343 million acres of corn in this morning’s report. That came in just 5,000 acres above the March intentions report and above estimates looking for 95.1 million.

Grain Stocks data as of June 1 was tallied at 5.295 billion bushels, nearly 120 mbu below estimates and shy of the lowest trade guess of 5.3 bbu.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 9% of the US corn crop silking by June 28, 3 percentage points ahead of the 5-year average. US condition ratings were 67% in good to excellent condition, down 1% from the previous week, as the Brugler500 index slipped 2 points to 371. Using the Brugler500 index, improvement was noted in OH (+13), NE (+9), IA/MN/ND (+3), with WI up 2 and SD 1 point higher. Deterioration was seen in TX (-16), IN (-10), IL (-4), with MO down 5 points.

StatsCanada data showed corn acreage in Canada at 3.963 million acres for 2026 according to this morning’s report, a 4.8% increase year/year.

Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.12 3/4, up 10 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.85 1/2, up 9 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 Corn closed at $4.16 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 Corn closed at $4.36, up 6 cents,