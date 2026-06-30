JOBY Stock Pops on New Joint Venture With Toyota

Joby Aviation (JOBY) extended gains on Tuesday after management announced a new strategic manufacturing alliance with Toyota Motor (TM).

The joint venture dubbed the Joby Toyota Aero Manufacturing Preparation Company (JTAMPC) is designed to scale up commercial production of JOBY’s five-seat S4 eVTOL aircraft.

Despite today’s surge, JOBY stock remains down more than 35% versus the start of 2026, mostly due to investor impatience over regulatory timelines and capital burn.

A Sneak Peek Into the Joby-Toyota Joint Venture

The newly minted joint venture leverages Toyota’s legendary production systems and operational excellence to build out Joby’s commercial manufacturing capabilities.

According to the latest regulatory filings, Toyota will appoint three directors to JTAMPC and Joby Aviation will name the remaining two.

JTAMPC’s immediate focus is on streamlining productivity, optimizing unit costs, and setting up strict automotive-grade quality controls.

By establishing this groundwork ahead of anticipated commercial deployment, the alliance directly mitigates the scaling risks that typically plague early-stage aerospace companies.

The venture will hold exclusive manufacturing rights for the S4 series, establishing a solid, repeatable supply chain framework.

Why JTAMPC Is Bullish for JOBY Shares

For JOBY investors, a partnership with the world’s largest automaker provides an invaluable safety net and immense fundamental credibility.

Toyota has quietly guided Joby's production layout for nearly a decade, but this formal structure secures the path to scale as the eVTOL firm clears its final Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Type Certification hurdles.

By providing a clear blueprint for mass assembly, the joint venture reassures Wall Street that JOBY can deliver on its promise of going live with commercial operations later in 2026.

Ultimately, pairing Joby’s proprietary eVTOL tech with Toyota’s manufacturing prowess positions the company to dominate the nascent urban air mobility sector — notably shifting the sentiment in favor of the bulls.

How Wall Street Recommends Playing JOBY Stock

Despite their year-to-date underperformance, Wall Street remains bullish on JOBY shares for the remainder of 2026.

According to Barchart, while the consensus rating on Joby Aviation sits at “Hold," the mean price target of $11.56 signals potential upside of nearly 30% from current levels.