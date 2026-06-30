The Yen Carry Trade Could Spark Fireworks for US Markets This July 4. Here’s What Traders Need to Know.

The Japanese yen has collapsed to its weakest level against the US dollar ($DXY) in nearly 40 years, breaching 162 yen per dollar on June 30, 2026 to reach a level not seen since December 1986.

This historic decline represents the yen's fourth consecutive quarterly loss, its longest losing streak in four years, and has occurred despite Japan deploying approximately $72.5 billion in currency interventions between late April and late May and the Bank of Japan raising its benchmark interest rate to 1% on June 16 — the highest since 1995.

Why the Yen is Sinking

The primary driver of the yen's collapse is the enormous interest rate differential between the United States and Japan. The US Federal Reserve has maintained rates between 3.50% and 3.75%, and markets are now pricing in a 63% probability of an additional rate hike by September following three consecutive months of stronger-than-expected payroll data.

Despite the BOJ's rate increase to 1%, the gap remains extraordinarily wide, making dollar-denominated assets far more attractive to yield-seeking investors and sustaining the yen carry trade that has been a dominant force in global currency markets for years.

The Yen Carry Trade Reaches Epic Proportions

The yen carry trade — wherein investors borrow cheaply in yen and invest in higher-yielding US stocks, Treasuries, and other dollar assets — has reached substantial proportions, with net speculative short positions against the yen climbing to $11.3 billion, near two-year highs.

This mechanism creates a self-reinforcing cycle: as the yen weakens, carry trades become more profitable, encouraging further yen selling and additional capital flows into US markets. The result is persistent downward pressure on the Japanese currency that has overwhelmed every policy tool Tokyo has deployed.

In terms of the next levels to watch for the U.S. Dollar/Japanese Yen (USDJPY), our own Senior Market Strategist John Rowland, CMT, calls out 160-162 as a critical region in this clip from Market on Close .

Policy Intervention May Not Be Enough

Structural factors compound the yen's vulnerability. Japan remains heavily dependent on energy imports, with nearly all crude oil sourced from the Middle East, and the recent Israel-Iran conflict has exacerbated concerns about elevated energy costs priced in dollars.

Separately, an aging and shrinking population limits long-term growth potential and constrains the scope for aggressive rate hikes. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's expansionary fiscal agenda, including a proposed consumption tax cut costing approximately $27 billion annually, has further eroded confidence in fiscal discipline.

Japanese authorities continue to signal readiness for intervention, with Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama confirming that decisive action remains an option in coordination with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

However, strategists broadly agree that intervention alone cannot reverse the trend. Japan's $1.1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves provide ammunition, but previous record interventions proved only temporarily effective before the yen resumed its decline.

A Yen Carry Trade Unwind Could Rock US Markets

The potential impact on US markets from the carry trade is significant and cuts both ways. As long as the yen continues to weaken, the carry trade channels substantial capital into US equities and Treasuries, providing a tailwind for asset prices.

However, the critical risk lies in an eventual unwind. Investor Michael Burry warned earlier this year that the yen is overdue for a trend reversal, and any sharp yen appreciation could force investors to rapidly sell US stocks and bonds to repatriate funds to Japan, creating a cascade of volatility across global markets similar to the episode in late July 2024 when a BOJ rate hike triggered a meltdown in risk assets.

The timing of any potential intervention is itself a risk factor for US markets. Analysts suggest Japanese authorities may exploit thin liquidity around the July 4 holiday to maximize the impact of any yen-buying operation, which could catch speculative short positions off-guard during a period when US trading desks are thinly staffed.

The upcoming US jobs report on Thursday represents another inflection point. A strong number would reinforce hawkish Fed expectations and further pressure the yen, while disappointing data could provide Tokyo a window to intervene more effectively against a softening dollar.

For US investors, the yen's trajectory remains a critical barometer of global risk sentiment, and the growing imbalance in carry trade positioning represents a latent source of market instability that could materialize with little warning.

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