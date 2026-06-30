This Quantum Computing Stock Just Got an Outperform Rating. It’s the Only Public Neutral Atom Company.

Quantum computing has gone from a niche science topic to a clear policy focus in a very short time. In late June, President Donald Trump signed a new executive order that sends more federal support toward quantum technologies.

That kind of attention from Washington is now putting quantum stocks firmly on investors’ radar. In this new market, one freshly listed company stands out for a very specific reason.

Infleqtion (INFQ) is the only pure neutral atom name trading on public markets. Their stock has just picked up an “Outperform” rating from Wedbush with a double-digit upside target.

For investors looking at this part of quantum for the first time, the real question is simple. Is this just another speculative deep tech bet, or one of the few early quantum names where being early might actually pay off? Let’s find out.

Infleqtion’s Rich Valuation

Infleqtion is a neutral atom quantum computing and sensing company based in Louis, Colorado, building full-stack systems for government and commercial customers in computing, timing, and navigation.

The shares are down 11.41% year-to-date (YTD) since trading began on Feb. 17.

This price works out to an equity value of $2.97 billion, with the market paying roughly 95.40 times trailing sales and 54.69 times cash flow compared with sector medians of 3.28 times and 18.75 times.

The first quarter 2026 report , released in May, showed record Q1 revenue of $9.5 million, up 14% from the prior year and coming entirely from quantum-related activity. The company’s most recent earnings were ‑0.09 per share, reported on May 14.

That update also confirmed a GAAP operating loss of $33.6 million and a narrower non‑GAAP operating loss of $13.2 million after backing out stock‑based compensation, acquisition costs, and public expenses. It also highlighted net cash used in operations of $19.2 million with only $0.3 million in capital expenditures.

This step up in operating cash burn from $7 million a year earlier was driven mainly by higher accounts receivable as larger contracts started to ramp.

The same release noted that cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities stood at a solid $569 million on March 31, while per-share losses improved to $0.26 from $0.41 even though gross profit slipped to $1.9 million from $3.4 million.

Infleqtion’s Neutral Atom Growth Map

Infleqtion recently launched America’s Quantum Space Initiative to speed up quantum-enabled space infrastructure. The company is targeting use cases like secure satellite links, high precision sensing, and space-based timing, all built around its neutral atom hardware rather than traditional electronics.

The story does not stop with branding. A letter of intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce gives Infleqtion a path to up to $100 million in support, tied to programs that aim to keep the U.S. ahead in quantum computing. That planned funding is meant to help move its neutral atom systems out of the lab and into larger-scale commercial and government deployments across the country.

Underneath these programs, the core platform keeps getting upgrades. Infleqtion has reported new technical breakthroughs in its neutral atom computing stack , including higher gate fidelity for more accurate operations, smoother atom transport for better control, and stronger error handling to keep larger systems stable. Those changes matter because they directly support the push toward scalable, fault-tolerant machines.

Taken together, these projects give Infleqtion a detailed and funded path for pushing its neutral atom technology.

Street Sees Room Left in INFQ’s Quantum Runway

Infleqtion’s earnings estimates are not available right now, but its next earnings report is scheduled for later this summer on August 13. That has not stopped the Street from setting clear targets for where this neutral atom stock might trade.

On June 23, BTIG analyst Jesse Sobelson reiterated a “Buy” rating on INFQ and set a $22 price objective, roughly 61% upside.

Support does not end with one firm. Across three analysts who follow the stock, the consensus rating sits at “Strong Buy,” which is a solid signal for a young quantum hardware name. Their average price target is $21.00, implying 52% upside from the June 26 close.

Conclusion

Infleqtion is not a stock investors can simply buy and ignore, but the setup is easy to understand. It carries a premium valuation because it is the only listed neutral atom platform, backed by real contracts, strong liquidity, and analyst targets in the low 20s. If policy support and government demand for quantum sensors and computing keep building, shares look more likely to move toward those targets over the next year than fall back to earlier lows.