Trump’s Executive Order Boosts Infleqtion Shares. What This Means for INFQ Stock.

Despite a muted 2026 so far, shares of quantum computing company Infleqtion (INFQ) jumped more than 12% on June 23 after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to incorporate quantum technology in U.S. national security, commercial, and scientific applications.

Other leading quantum computing stocks did not react as much to the news, however, making Infleqtion stock's rally noteworthy. Even more notable, Infleqtion CEO Matthew Kinsella was present at the signing — and the only executive present from a pure-play quantum computing company. Perhaps this explains the difference in price reactions among quantum computing stocks.

“Today's Executive Order accelerates America's leadership in one of the most consequential technology races of our time,” said Kinsella, commenting on the development. "Quantum technologies are becoming foundational to national security, scientific discovery, precision timing, advanced sensing, and future space systems. The President's action makes American quantum leadership a national imperative."

About Infleqtion

Founded in 2007, Infleqtion is a quantum computing company focused on neutral-atom technology. Unlike firms that focus solely on future quantum computers, Infleqtion generates revenue today from commercial and government applications of quantum technology. Its products include neutral-atom quantum computers, software platforms, atomic clocks, quantum radio-frequency sensors, inertial navigation systems for GPS-denied environments, and quantum networking solutions.

Valued at a market capitalization of about $3.1 billion, INFQ stock is currently down 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis after falling following the June 23 pop. Can Trump's latest executive order jolt INFQ stock back to life moving forward? Let's take a closer look.

Infleqtion's Neutral-Atom Advantage

Infleqtion's neutral-atom technology has some inherent advantages. It operates at room temperature and is already supporting deployable quantum systems in operational environments, a structural advantage over superconducting rivals like IBM (IBM) and Rigetti Computing (RGTI), which require refrigerators and millikelvin cooling that make field deployment impractical. That deployability makes Infleqtion's systems attractive. Moreover, Infleqtion has achieved 1,600 physical qubits and 99.73% entangling fidelity, becoming “one of only a few companies to demonstrate a real-world application using logical qubits, with a roadmap targeting 30 logical qubits in 2026.”

Notably, Infleqtion will receive $100 million in planned CHIPS Act funding to develop engineering systems and integration requirements for large-scale neutral-atom quantum computers. Infleqtion is one of only nine companies selected for the $2 billion program. Further, its quantum technologies already support operational programs across DARPA, the U.S. Department of Energy, NASA, and the U.S. Department of Defense. In April, the company secured a contract through DARPA's Heterogeneous Architectures for Quantum program to develop Multistaq, a platform designed for systems composed of multiple qubit modalities.

Here, what competitors in trapped-ion or superconducting modalities cannot easily replicate is the dual-use breadth, since the same atomic physics that powers an Infleqtion quantum computer also powers an atom-based RF sensing platform backed by active defense contracts. That combination of computing, sensing, and precision timing is a genuine differentiator that has made Infleqtion a recurring federal partner rather than a one-off vendor.

Finally, Infleqtion's future roadmap is laden with strategic partnerships, aimed at creating specific solutions.

To that end, Infleqtion launched America's Quantum Space Initiative on June 22, 2026. The effort is focused on accelerating the deployment of quantum technologies for future space systems, bringing together Voyager Technologies (VOYG), Monarch Quantum, Armada, and the University of Colorado Boulder. The company is also collaborating with NASA on a mission backed by more than $20 million in contracted funding to “fly the world's first quantum gravity sensor to space,” alongside a strategic partnership with Voyager to advance dual-use quantum technology in low Earth orbit. On the timing side, Safran Electronics and Defense entered a strategic collaboration with Infleqtion in December 2025 to accelerate next-generation precision timing solutions for critical infrastructure.

Infleqtion Is Just Getting Started

Infleqtion is an unprofitable company, just like many other names in the quantum computing domain. However, its most recent results for the first quarter of 2026 showed some positive signs.

For starters, the company achieved record quarterly revenue of $9.5 million, up 14% year-over-year (YOY). Losses also narrowed to $0.26 per share from $0.41 per share in the year-ago period. However, a reduction in gross profits to $1.9 million from $3.4 million in the prior year was a dampener. Notably, the company expects to generate revenue of at least $40 million in 2026, which would represent growth of 23% YOY.

In Q1, net cash used in operating activities increased to $19.2 million, compared to just $7 million in Q1 2025. A substantial rise in accounts receivable was one of the primary reasons. Overall, the company closed the quarter with a cash balance of $84.9 million, much higher than its short-term debt levels of $1.1 million.

Still, the stock trades at elevated levels. INFQ stock trades at a forward price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 98.6 times, which is higher than the sector median.

What Do Analysts Think of INFQ Stock?

Overall, two analysts unanimously attribute a consensus “Strong Buy” rating to INFQ stock. The mean target price of $21 indicates potential upside of about 64% from current levels.