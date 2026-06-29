Comcast Stock Skyrockets on NBCUniversal, Sky Spinoff Plans

Comcast (CMCSA) shares are rallying this morning after management confirmed plans to split the giant into two independent, publicly traded companies.

The tax-free transaction will separate CMCSA’s capital-intensive broadband and wireless network unit from its premium entertainment assets, handing existing investors stock in the newly formed, standalone media powerhouse.

This corporate overhaul, which includes NBCUniversal’s film and television studios, theme parks, the Peacock streaming platform, and the European broadcaster Sky, is expected to be finalized in mid-2027.

At the time of writing, Comcast stock is down more than 15% versus the start of this year.

Why Is Comcast Stock Soaring Today?

Investors are cheering the tax-free transaction primarily because it decouples the company’s high-margin, cash-generative connectivity business from the volatility of the rather competitive media sector.

This split would resolve the conglomerate discount that’s depressed CMCSA shares’ valuation for years and position the firm to defend its network against emerging threats like fiber expansion and satellite internet.

In short, investors who previously avoided Comcast due to structural headwinds facing linear TV and streaming wars would now be able to buy into a streamlined, high-cash-flow utility business with improved operational agility.

Note that CMCSA currently pays a rather lucrative 5.35% dividend yield, which makes up for one more reason to own it in 2026.

What the Split Means for the Media Business

Following the split, the newly independent NBCUniversal entity — led by Mike Cavanagh — will also become an attractive, pure-play vehicle in a rapidly consolidating entertainment landscape.

Stripped of the parental capital constraints of the telecom business, the new media firm will benefit from the tactical flexibility to pursue mergers, joint ventures, or strategic partnerships that weren’t previously feasible.

Removing the media footprint would lower the regulatory and political hurdles, opening the door for Comcast to act as a network consolidator in the broadband market, while positioning the spun-off media entity as a prime partner or acquisition target for streaming leaders seeking premium studios and global scale.

The Bearish Argument for CMCSA Shares

Bears will note, however, that the separation doesn’t resolve the fundamental challenges facing Comcast’s core network business.

Fiber overbuilders, fixed wireless competition from T-Mobile (TMUS) and Verizon (VZ), and the looming threat of Starlink have been steadily eroding broadband subscriber growth — and with the media assets gone, there’s nowhere left to hide.

On the NBCUniversal side, Peacock is still burning cash at a fast pace, and the newly independent entity will need to demonstrate it can reach profitability without the financial backstop of a telecom parent.

In short, the spinoff sure unlocks value, but execution risk on both sides remains real. That said, heading into June 29, Wall Street was bullish on CMCSA stock for the remainder of 2026.

While the consensus rating on Comcast remains at “Hold” only, the mean price target of nearly $33 signaled notable upside potential that the announced split may now help the company realize.