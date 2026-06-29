Micron Stock Falls on Reports OpenAI May Delay Historic Public Debut. How to Trade MU Stock Here.

Micron Technology (MU) shares took a hit after a report surfaced suggesting that OpenAI could delay its long-anticipated initial public offering until 2027. For a stock that has been riding the artificial intelligence wave, any sign of a slowdown in the AI ecosystem tends to spook investors fast.

The sell-off in MU stock raises a fair question for anyone watching Micron right now: Is this a buying opportunity, or a warning sign? The answer requires looking at both the news driving the drop and the fundamentals sitting underneath it.

OpenAI's IPO Delay is Rattling AI-linked Stocks

According to a New York Times report published June 25, OpenAI is now considering pushing its public market debut to next year. The company, led by CEO Sam Altman, had previously filed confidentially with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8 to go public, according to CNBC.

Advisors to OpenAI were reportedly shaken by the performance of SpaceX's (SPCX) recent public market debut. SpaceX saw an initial post-listing surge followed by a sharp sell-off, and that pattern has made OpenAI's team more cautious about retail investor appetite, CNBC reported.

As per a CNBC report:

Prediction market platform Kalshi now puts the odds at about 59% that an OpenAI IPO is officially announced by March 1, 2027.

Traders see only a one-in-three chance it happens before Jan. 1. The window most likely to be seen is before June 2027, at roughly 73%.

Meanwhile, OpenAI's rival Anthropic, which also filed confidentially in early June, is seen by Kalshi traders as having a 70% chance of announcing a public debut before December.

OpenAI and the broader AI buildout drive demand for high-bandwidth memory and data center storage. Any hesitation in the AI investment cycle ripples through to chip and memory suppliers, including Micron.

Micron Is Growing at a Staggering Pace

Setting aside the OpenAI noise, Micron's fundamentals tell a very different story. The numbers from its fiscal third quarter ended May 2026 are hard to dispute.

In fiscal Q3, it reported revenue of $41.5 billion, up 346% year-over-year (YOY).

Gross margins expanded to 84.6%, while the operating margin was 80.4%. It reported a net income of $28.2 billion or $24.67 per share.

Total assets grew to $134.1 billion in May 2026, up from $73.1 billion in February 2025.

Cash and equivalents stand at $26 billion.

Long-term debt has been cut from $13.9 billion in February 2025 down to $5.1 billion.

Total shareholders' equity now sits at $100.7 billion, nearly double the amount from a year ago.

Free cash flow reached $17.6 billion in the most recent quarter, a massive jump from $5.5 billion in February 2026.

Cash from operations came in at $25.4 billion for the quarter.

Micron is a business generating record cash, paying down debt aggressively, and building a fortress balance sheet.

Why Micron's long-term deals matter

Beyond the quarterly performance, Micron has announced 16 strategic customer agreements, or SCAs, covering multiyear supply commitments for both DRAM and NAND flash memory.

These are take-or-pay contracts, meaning customers are obligated to pay whether they take delivery or not. The agreements already carry $22 billion in customer cash deposits and related financial commitments, according to Micron Chief Business Officer Sumit Sadana.

When all planned SCAs are in place, they are expected to cover roughly half of the company's total revenue. Sadana said during the Q3 earnings call that demand for high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, is not only booked through 2027 but also into 2028.

The chipmaker sees no point in time when supply will catch up to demand. That is an extraordinary position for any manufacturer to be in. CFO Mark Murphy added that Micron plans to increase capital expenditure substantially in fiscal 2027, with construction of new greenfield facilities expected to begin producing bits around 2028.

What Next for MU Stock Price?

Out of the 41 analysts covering MU stock, 32 recommend “Strong Buy,” five recommend “Moderate Buy,” and four recommend “Hold.” The average Micron stock price target is $1,330.81, representing a possible 19% upside from here..

The OpenAI IPO delay is real news, and short-term traders will react to it. But for investors focused on fundamentals, Micron's balance sheet, cash flow trajectory, and locked-in demand agreements make the stock look fundamentally strong. The sell-off may be the market offering a window.