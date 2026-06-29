Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Bears Are in Control of Cotton Prices. Sell Now Before They Head Lower.

Jim Wyckoff - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash
Cotton field with closeup by Trisha Downing via Unsplash

December cotton (CTZ26) futures present a selling opportunity on more price weakness.

See on the daily bar chart for December cotton futures that prices are trending lower. The trend is the bears’ friend and the bears have the overall near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, growing conditions for most of the U.S. cotton crop have been good so far this year, with the southern Plains recently receiving beneficial rains. On the demand side, China has not been a major buyer of U.S. cotton. At the same time, the natural fiber is losing apparel market share due to synthetic fibers gaining in popularity among consumers.

A move in December cotton futures below chart support at the June low of 75.23 cents would give the bears more strength and it would also then become a selling opportunity. The downside price objective would be 67.50 cents, or below. Technical resistance, for which to place a protective buy stop just above, is located at 78.50 cents.

www.barchart.com

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%): 

Trading commodity futures and options is not for everyone. IT IS A VOLATILE, COMPLEX AND RISKY BUSINESS. Before you invest any money in futures or options contracts, you should consider your financial experience, goals and financial resources, and know how much you can afford to lose above and beyond your initial payment to a broker. You should understand commodity futures and options contracts and your obligations in entering into those contracts. You should understand your exposure to risk and other aspects of trading by thoroughly reviewing the risk disclosure documents your broker is required to give you. 


On the date of publication, Jim Wyckoff did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTZ26 76.64 +0.26 +0.34%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

An Intel sign out front of a corporate office by wolterke via Adobe Stock 1
As Trump Doubles Down on Quantum Computing, This Is the Top-Performing Stock to Buy YTD
A close-up of a SpaceX sign by Sundry Photography via Adobe Stock 2
Why Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile Should Be Terrified of Elon Musk’s Next Move
Alphabet Inc laptop search by- Prykhodov via iStock 3
Alphabet Stock Falls Below Berkshire’s Buying Price, but GOOG Is Not a Screaming Buy Yet
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia and Broadcom Both Offer AI Exposure and Dividends. Barchart Data Helps Pick the Best Stock to Buy Now.
A close-up of the Broadcom logo on a smartphone by Timon via Adobe Stock 5
Broadcom and OpenAI Just Unveiled the New Jalapeño AI Chip. What That Means for AVGO Stock.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.